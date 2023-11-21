Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’
Adam Gilchrist joins Bongani Bingwa for the World View.
Javier Milei was elected as the new president of Argentina on Sunday after winning 56% of the votes.
Milei is reportedly an unexpected choice as he had been considered an outsider in the race.
He is a bit of a questionable character. His nickname is ‘El Loco’.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
However, Argentina has been battling economic woes and extreme inflation which could be behind their decision to vote in Milei.
ALSO READ: Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?
To fix the situation, he has vowed to give the nation an ‘economic shock therapy’ which includes closing the central bank and abandoning the peso in favour of the US dollar.
He has been described as a political earthquake.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
According to Gilchrist, Milei also plans to cut welfare payments and close a number of ministries including those for health and education.
He also plans to relax gun laws, abolish abortion, and allow the sale, purchase, and trade of human organs.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’
