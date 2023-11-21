Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 11:47 AM
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections. 21 November 2023 10:33 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits It's the first time in Astral Foods 23-year history that it reported a financial loss. 20 November 2023 8:55 PM
[REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV The C40 Recharge is the Swedish automaker's first pure electric-only vehicle. 20 November 2023 7:46 PM
Sam Altman joins Microsoft, three days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI Fellow OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman also quit as company president after Altman was fired. 20 November 2023 7:02 PM
Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action. 21 November 2023 11:17 AM
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills. 21 November 2023 11:14 AM
Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards... 21 November 2023 11:04 AM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman. 21 November 2023 11:52 AM
We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand. 21 November 2023 11:28 AM
[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby! Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance. 21 November 2023 8:11 AM
Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield. 21 November 2023 11:45 AM
Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’ Argentina has elected a new far-right libertarian president. 21 November 2023 10:45 AM
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’

21 November 2023 10:45 AM
by Keely Goodall
Argentina

Argentina has elected a new far-right libertarian president.

Adam Gilchrist joins Bongani Bingwa for the World View.

Javier Milei was elected as the new president of Argentina on Sunday after winning 56% of the votes.

Milei is reportedly an unexpected choice as he had been considered an outsider in the race.

He is a bit of a questionable character. His nickname is ‘El Loco’.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

However, Argentina has been battling economic woes and extreme inflation which could be behind their decision to vote in Milei.

To fix the situation, he has vowed to give the nation an ‘economic shock therapy’ which includes closing the central bank and abandoning the peso in favour of the US dollar.

He has been described as a political earthquake.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
FILE: Javier Milei in VIVA22. Picture: Vox España, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Javier Milei in VIVA22. Picture: Vox España, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

According to Gilchrist, Milei also plans to cut welfare payments and close a number of ministries including those for health and education.

He also plans to relax gun laws, abolish abortion, and allow the sale, purchase, and trade of human organs.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Argentina's newly elected president a 'political earthquake nicknamed El Loco'




More from World

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war

21 November 2023 11:45 AM

As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield.

Read More arrow_forward

President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping / Wikimedia Commons: White House

Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals

20 November 2023 12:53 PM

There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills.

Read More arrow_forward

Colonisation is NOT a Metaphor / Wikimedia Commons: Alisdare Hickson

How colonialist imagery of Palestinians feed western ideas of eastern barbarism

20 November 2023 12:52 PM

The dismissal of Palestinians as “barbaric” or somehow less human is rooted in a long history of colonizing narratives.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician and humanitarian. Picture: CapeTalk

'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert

20 November 2023 12:37 PM

Last week, Israel launched a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, alleging that Hamas uses it as a base of operations.

Read More arrow_forward

Historical mixed media portrait sculpture of Napoleon Bonaparte. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Museum of Ventura County

Napoleon Bonaparte’s hat sells for R20m at auction

20 November 2023 10:50 AM

The bicorne black beaver hat was one of the Emperor's 120 hats.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

'Cutting ties with Israel would cut SA off from Palestine' - expert

20 November 2023 9:44 AM

South Africa is considering cutting diplomatic ties with Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A march calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Picture: Oren Rozen via Wikimedia Commons

Hostage release deal 'on the table' between Israel and Hamas

20 November 2023 8:47 AM

Israel and Hamas may be on the verge of striking a hostage deal, according to the Qatari Prime Minister.

Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town leg of the Palestinian resistance picket outside the Jewish Community Centre in the city centre. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza

17 November 2023 2:56 PM

A group of Jewish South Africans have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Read More arrow_forward

Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez

What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza?

17 November 2023 1:52 PM

Israel has thus far refused to discuss a ceasefire without the release of the 240 hostages being held by Hamas.

Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital'

17 November 2023 11:37 AM

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands.

Read More arrow_forward

