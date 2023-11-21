Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse

Streaming issues? Report here
show-cardjpg show-cardjpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 11:47 AM
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections. 21 November 2023 10:33 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
View all Local
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits It's the first time in Astral Foods 23-year history that it reported a financial loss. 20 November 2023 8:55 PM
[REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV The C40 Recharge is the Swedish automaker's first pure electric-only vehicle. 20 November 2023 7:46 PM
Sam Altman joins Microsoft, three days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI Fellow OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman also quit as company president after Altman was fired. 20 November 2023 7:02 PM
View all Business
Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action. 21 November 2023 11:17 AM
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills. 21 November 2023 11:14 AM
Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards... 21 November 2023 11:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
View all Sport
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman. 21 November 2023 11:52 AM
We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand. 21 November 2023 11:28 AM
[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby! Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance. 21 November 2023 8:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield. 21 November 2023 11:45 AM
Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’ Argentina has elected a new far-right libertarian president. 21 November 2023 10:45 AM
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse

21 November 2023 11:04 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Woolworths
Eat Out Awards
fine dining

Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023.

Pippa Hudson speaks to chef Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse.

Listen below.

Culinary excellence was celebrated at the much-anticipated Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards that took place on Sunday (19 November).

RELATED: CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNERS OF THE EAT OUT WOOLWORTHS RESTAURANT AWARDS 2023

Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers.

On winning, Cole says it was unexpected.

As a team, we went in just hoping to retain the restaurant's [Salsify] stars. It made my year. It's hard to put into words. I'm passionate about the industry and I'm a firm believer that all ships rise on a pushing tide. So, for the industry to push that back onto me and see me as the person that's doing the most this year is a massive compliment. It's also incredible to see that the chefs share the same sentiment and ethos.

Ryan Cole, Award-Winning Chef - Salsify

Cole says that the restaurant focuses on "community, sharing and playfulness" making it successful.

It started by not taking ourselves so seriously, we created the space with lightheartedness and playfulness, it's about sharing and creating a community of sharing and coming together.

Ryan Cole, Award-Winning Chef - Salsify

Cole's dedication to sustainability from plate to produce is also why the Chef takes first prize...

It's about sourcing locally, it starts with the team and ends with the plate - our cutlery and crockery is bespoke and locally made.

Ryan Cole, Award-Winning Chef - Salsify

Cole predicts that the industry's food trends for 2024 will most likely revolve around "less is more" and conscious eating.

The world is shifting to a lighter more conscious style of eating. Less is more. We're moving to a time where restraint and the ability to showcase excellence with few ingredients will come to the forefront. We'll see less smoke and mirrors and less hiding behind pillows of dry ice and liquid nitrogen.

Ryan Cole, Award-Winning Chef - Salsify

Pippa can conquer that Chef Cole deserves his title as her verdict after dining at Salsify was "one of the best meals she's had in a long time."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




21 November 2023 11:04 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Woolworths
Eat Out Awards
fine dining

More from Lifestyle

Air pollution / Pexels: Pixabay

Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study

21 November 2023 11:17 AM

We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children

21 November 2023 11:14 AM

When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work

20 November 2023 3:13 PM

Through their use of AI tools, students can tailor content to address their specific strengths and weaknesses, to have a more engaged learning experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill

20 November 2023 1:48 PM

Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online banking, banking app / Pixabay: Tumisu

[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise

20 November 2023 1:20 PM

These are the banking app kidnapping trends to be aware of during the festive season and all-year round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Free Images

Could solar panels have dominated the 20th century instead of fossil fuels?

20 November 2023 12:45 PM

If the first solar entrepreneur hadn’t been kidnapped, would fossil fuels have dominated the 20th century the way they did?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Run, wiggle or walk: Deli2Sea is back - add some purpose to your steps!

20 November 2023 12:43 PM

On 3 December, scores of Capetonians will gather for a unique and vibrant celebration of ocean conservation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Property 101: What first-time buyers need to know...

20 November 2023 11:53 AM

AB Viljoen, a Remax sales agent walks through the basics to keep in mind when negotiating a sale on your home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @eatoutguide Instagram, screengrab

Congratulations to the winners of the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023

20 November 2023 10:41 AM

Here's the full list of winners!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takealot. © monticello/123rf.com

Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year

20 November 2023 9:55 AM

Before we start putting together our budgets and wishlists, we take a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

Local Politics

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

Politics

SAJBD on Israel's recalling of ambassador to SA: 'A great pity'

Local

EWN Highlights

Murder-accused Xolani Khumalo to hear if case will be transferred to high court

21 November 2023 1:09 PM

Elections 2024: IEC has a mission to woo men & youth to the ballot box

21 November 2023 11:32 AM

Joburg EMS continues with Kliprivier recovery efforts

21 November 2023 11:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA