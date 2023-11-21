Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains...

Streaming issues? Report here
Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies l... 21 November 2023 4:29 PM
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on! It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade. 21 November 2023 2:26 PM
'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation The latest crime stats are once again shining a light on the violence we live with. 21 November 2023 1:50 PM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA's Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who's included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 5:09 PM
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT' Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime. 21 November 2023 12:17 PM
Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits It's the first time in Astral Foods 23-year history that it reported a financial loss. 20 November 2023 8:55 PM
World Television Day: Interesting facts to know about TV We look at seven fun facts about the television. 21 November 2023 1:07 PM
'You don't need devices that zoom to the moon.' Why are people downgrading tech? A technology journalist speaks about why people are choosing to downgrade their tech. 21 November 2023 12:52 PM
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT' Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime. 21 November 2023 12:17 PM
Proteas coach on World Cup: 'Our most successful campaign in history' The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter. 21 November 2023 3:28 PM
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains... Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi's ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery... 21 November 2023 12:33 PM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on! It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade. 21 November 2023 2:26 PM
MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days. 21 November 2023 1:33 PM
Extraterrestrials or crime syndicates? Sinister events terrorise village in Peru Locals in Peru are convinced that something "very sinister" is at play in their village. 21 November 2023 2:15 PM
Biden's low approval ratings doesn't mean he will lose 2024 election. Here's why Joe Biden does not have a high approval rating, but he could still win the next US election. 21 November 2023 12:27 PM
Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield. 21 November 2023 11:45 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here's how it needs to rethink its approach This is a "war" the police can't win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains...

21 November 2023 12:33 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
Siya Kolisi

Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery.

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi’s ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Siya Kolisi suffered a partial Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear during a game between the Sharks and Munster in April this year, and it was feared he would not return in time for the Rugby World Cup.

Not only did Kolisi return to the field to play and Captain the Boks, he led his team to a historic victory, making South Africa back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions.

So, how did this happen?

Van der Merwe says typically it takes six to nine months to recover from ACL injuries post-surgery. For some people, it might even take up to a year.

So when Kolisi recovered in less than five months after his surgery and went on to play at full capacity in the Rugby World Cup, some people called it a "miracle" while others dubbed the Bok, "superhuman."

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI RECLAIMS HIS CAPTAINCY AS SPRINGBOKS TAKE ON WALES THIS WEEKEND

Van der Merwe says Kolisi's recovery was because of his "mental attitude."

RELATED: RACHEL KOLISI SAYS 'IT'S A MIRACLE' SIYA WILL PLAY AT RWC AFTER KNEE SURGERY

It's all up to his mental attitude. We did something a little bit different. But it's mostly up to Siya.

Willem van der Merwe, Doctor

The doctor also revealed that Kolisi recovered in about six weeks, post-surgery.

He wasn't walking on crutches after the surgery. He met every criteria at very early stages and he was ready to play at the time of the Rugby World Cup. After six weeks, Siya was already doing tackles on the field.

Willem van der Merwe, Doctor

Of course, van der Merwe can't explicitly reveal the details of Kolisi's surgery because of doctor-patient confidentiality clauses but he says his "interesting techniques" work and is something other surgeons should try instead of telling professional sports people that their careers are over once these type of injuries occur.

It works and hopefully it can help more people.

Willem van der Merwe, Doctor

Van der Merwe also treated fellow Bok player, Pieter-Steph du Toit who later revealed that his torn hamstring was replaced with his dad's and he is fighting fit on the field too.

Overall, van der Merwe says the players are "very positive and they believe in themselves and never come in complaining" which is an attitude that also helps their recovery.




21 November 2023 12:33 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
Siya Kolisi

