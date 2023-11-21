Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains...
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi’s ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Siya Kolisi suffered a partial Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear during a game between the Sharks and Munster in April this year, and it was feared he would not return in time for the Rugby World Cup.
Not only did Kolisi return to the field to play and Captain the Boks, he led his team to a historic victory, making South Africa back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions.
So, how did this happen?
Van der Merwe says typically it takes six to nine months to recover from ACL injuries post-surgery. For some people, it might even take up to a year.
So when Kolisi recovered in less than five months after his surgery and went on to play at full capacity in the Rugby World Cup, some people called it a "miracle" while others dubbed the Bok, "superhuman."
RELATED: SIYA KOLISI RECLAIMS HIS CAPTAINCY AS SPRINGBOKS TAKE ON WALES THIS WEEKEND
Van der Merwe says Kolisi's recovery was because of his "mental attitude."
RELATED: RACHEL KOLISI SAYS 'IT'S A MIRACLE' SIYA WILL PLAY AT RWC AFTER KNEE SURGERY
It's all up to his mental attitude. We did something a little bit different. But it's mostly up to Siya.Willem van der Merwe, Doctor
The doctor also revealed that Kolisi recovered in about six weeks, post-surgery.
He wasn't walking on crutches after the surgery. He met every criteria at very early stages and he was ready to play at the time of the Rugby World Cup. After six weeks, Siya was already doing tackles on the field.Willem van der Merwe, Doctor
Of course, van der Merwe can't explicitly reveal the details of Kolisi's surgery because of doctor-patient confidentiality clauses but he says his "interesting techniques" work and is something other surgeons should try instead of telling professional sports people that their careers are over once these type of injuries occur.
It works and hopefully it can help more people.Willem van der Merwe, Doctor
Van der Merwe also treated fellow Bok player, Pieter-Steph du Toit who later revealed that his torn hamstring was replaced with his dad's and he is fighting fit on the field too.
Overall, van der Merwe says the players are "very positive and they believe in themselves and never come in complaining" which is an attitude that also helps their recovery.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Crq7PA6NDNz/
More from Sport
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’
The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter.Read More
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio
We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup.Read More
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke?
Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals.Read More
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires
The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football.Read More
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final
South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final.Read More
'We're in for pulsating cricket.' Commentator on SA vs Australia semi-finals
Does it count if the Proteas make it to the final by default? Jeremy Fredericks weighs in...Read More
SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova dies aged 32
George Chigova played for Zimbabwe's national team, as well as Polokwane City and SuperSport United.Read More
Proteas can 'topple' Australia. They're playing excellent cricket - Allan Donald
Legendary fast bowler and coach Allan Donald chats about South Africa's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia.Read More
Cricket World Cup: Gary Kirsten on why South Africa can beat Australia
"The heat is on, there is no doubt."Read More