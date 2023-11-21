Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains...





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi’s ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Siya Kolisi suffered a partial Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear during a game between the Sharks and Munster in April this year, and it was feared he would not return in time for the Rugby World Cup.

Not only did Kolisi return to the field to play and Captain the Boks, he led his team to a historic victory, making South Africa back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions.

So, how did this happen?

Van der Merwe says typically it takes six to nine months to recover from ACL injuries post-surgery. For some people, it might even take up to a year.

So when Kolisi recovered in less than five months after his surgery and went on to play at full capacity in the Rugby World Cup, some people called it a "miracle" while others dubbed the Bok, "superhuman."

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI RECLAIMS HIS CAPTAINCY AS SPRINGBOKS TAKE ON WALES THIS WEEKEND

Van der Merwe says Kolisi's recovery was because of his "mental attitude."

RELATED: RACHEL KOLISI SAYS 'IT'S A MIRACLE' SIYA WILL PLAY AT RWC AFTER KNEE SURGERY

It's all up to his mental attitude. We did something a little bit different. But it's mostly up to Siya. Willem van der Merwe, Doctor

The doctor also revealed that Kolisi recovered in about six weeks, post-surgery.

He wasn't walking on crutches after the surgery. He met every criteria at very early stages and he was ready to play at the time of the Rugby World Cup. After six weeks, Siya was already doing tackles on the field. Willem van der Merwe, Doctor

Of course, van der Merwe can't explicitly reveal the details of Kolisi's surgery because of doctor-patient confidentiality clauses but he says his "interesting techniques" work and is something other surgeons should try instead of telling professional sports people that their careers are over once these type of injuries occur.

It works and hopefully it can help more people. Willem van der Merwe, Doctor

Van der Merwe also treated fellow Bok player, Pieter-Steph du Toit who later revealed that his torn hamstring was replaced with his dad's and he is fighting fit on the field too.

Overall, van der Merwe says the players are "very positive and they believe in themselves and never come in complaining" which is an attitude that also helps their recovery.