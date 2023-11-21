Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener


The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 11:47 AM
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections. 21 November 2023 10:33 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits It's the first time in Astral Foods 23-year history that it reported a financial loss. 20 November 2023 8:55 PM
[REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV The C40 Recharge is the Swedish automaker's first pure electric-only vehicle. 20 November 2023 7:46 PM
Sam Altman joins Microsoft, three days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI Fellow OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman also quit as company president after Altman was fired. 20 November 2023 7:02 PM
Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action. 21 November 2023 11:17 AM
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills. 21 November 2023 11:14 AM
Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards... 21 November 2023 11:04 AM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman. 21 November 2023 11:52 AM
We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand. 21 November 2023 11:28 AM
[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby! Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance. 21 November 2023 8:11 AM
Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield. 21 November 2023 11:45 AM
Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’ Argentina has elected a new far-right libertarian president. 21 November 2023 10:45 AM
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck

21 November 2023 11:47 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Transnet
Durban port
sea ports

The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's rail, port and pipeline company Transnet has taken responsibility for not maintaining its equipment at some ports - compromising their lifespan.

This has contributed to the massive backlog at ports - with thousands of containers stuck ahead of the festive season where demand for goods spikes.

While Transnet has attributed the delays to broken equipment at its terminals, it has also cited bad weather as a contributing factor.

The Durban port has 70,000 stuck goods containers and there is a 21-day waiting period before offloading can take place.

READ: Truck congestion at Richards Bay port caused by failed rail system – RFA

The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.

Transnet's acting CEO Michelle Phillips said they're engaging government to address the issue.

"We've been engaging with the National Treasury for some time now. You cannot have normal business processes apply in a situation where, strictly speaking, you are at war. Rome is burning and you need to get out of that situation as a matter of urgency."

The government has played a significant role in assisting Transnet's looming crisis, she added.

"The National Treasury has withdrawn a number of instruction notes that constrained us in the past when it comes to procurement process."

Phillips said this would help to speed up the process of acquiring the necessary equipment at the ports to successfully clear the backlog.


This article first appeared on EWN : Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck




More from Local

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC

21 November 2023 10:33 AM

Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

Springboks physiotherapist, Rene Naylor / Instagram: Rene Naylor

'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio

21 November 2023 8:40 AM

We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup.

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

SAJBD on Israel's recalling of ambassador to SA: 'A great pity'

21 November 2023 8:00 AM

This comes as Parliament is scheduled to vote on an Economic Freedom Fighters' motion on Tuesday, to shut down the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and cut diplomatic relations.

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko and seven co-accused appeared before the Middleburg Magistrates Court on 27 October 2022 for a case related to millions of rands worth of contracts for work at Kusile Power Station. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

Former Eskom boss Koko, co-accused to hear judgement on corruption case delay

21 November 2023 6:52 AM

The return to court by the former Eskom boss and his co-accused who were arrested on fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in October 2022, will be to establish if there’s been an unreasonable delay in the case.

The Cape Town leg of the Palestinian resistance picket outside the Jewish Community Centre in the city centre. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups

20 November 2023 4:40 PM

The Concerned South African Jews group has written an open letter calling for "an immediate cease to Israel’s bombardment and blockade of Gaza."

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

Century City Conference Centre calls for fuel rebate to mitigate loadshedding

20 November 2023 2:55 PM

Century City Conference Centre is requesting a fuel rebate or refund as its main competitor is exempt from loadshedding.

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season

20 November 2023 1:58 PM

As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit.

Eyewitness News journalists Zongile Nhlapo and Kgomotso Modise at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards. Picture: Supplied

Eyewitness News scoops three Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards

20 November 2023 1:24 PM

The Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) awards have once again demonstrated the extraordinary brilliance and commitment of South African journalists.

© hxdyl/123rf.com

Columnist: 'Construction Mafia problem came from ANC, and is not getting solved'

20 November 2023 1:22 PM

The construction mafia that is plaguing our nation has put immense strain on our development.

Trending

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

Local Politics

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

Politics

SAJBD on Israel's recalling of ambassador to SA: 'A great pity'

Local

EWN Highlights

Murder-accused Xolani Khumalo to hear if case will be transferred to high court

21 November 2023 1:09 PM

Elections 2024: IEC has a mission to woo men & youth to the ballot box

21 November 2023 11:32 AM

Joburg EMS continues with Kliprivier recovery efforts

21 November 2023 11:20 AM

