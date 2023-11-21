TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 11:47 AM
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections. 21 November 2023 10:33 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA's Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who's included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits It's the first time in Astral Foods 23-year history that it reported a financial loss. 20 November 2023 8:55 PM
[REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV The C40 Recharge is the Swedish automaker's first pure electric-only vehicle. 20 November 2023 7:46 PM
Sam Altman joins Microsoft, three days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI Fellow OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman also quit as company president after Altman was fired. 20 November 2023 7:02 PM
Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action. 21 November 2023 11:17 AM
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills. 21 November 2023 11:14 AM
Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards... 21 November 2023 11:04 AM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Why Tyla's global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman. 21 November 2023 11:52 AM
We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand. 21 November 2023 11:28 AM
[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby! Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance. 21 November 2023 8:11 AM
Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield. 21 November 2023 11:45 AM
Argentina's newly elected president a 'political earthquake nicknamed El Loco' Argentina has elected a new far-right libertarian president. 21 November 2023 10:45 AM
Don't be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here's how it needs to rethink its approach This is a "war" the police can't win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children

21 November 2023 11:14 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Sexual Health
consent
TikTok
children and social media

When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills.

Article by Milovan Savic, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, Swinburne University of Technology and Sonja Petrovic, Assistant Lecturer in Media and Communications, The University of Melbourne.

Explicit content has long been a feature of the internet and social media, and young people’s exposure to it has been a persistent concern.

This issue has taken centre stage again with the meteoric rise of TikTok. Despite efforts to moderate content, it seems TikTok’s primary focus remains on maximising user engagement and traffic, rather than creating a safe environment for users.

As the top social media app used by teens, the presence of explicit content on TikTok can put young users in harm’s way. And while TikTok and regulators scramble to catch up with moderation needs, it’s ultimately up to parents and users to navigate these harms online.

TikTok’s content moderation maze

TikTok relies on both automated and human moderation to identify and remove content violating its community guidelines. This includes nudity, pornography, sexually explicit content, non-consensual sexual acts, the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery and sexual solicitation. TikTok’s community guidelines say:

We do not allow seductive performances or allusions to sexual activity by young people, or the use of sexually explicit narratives by anyone.

TikTok

However, TikTok’s automated moderation system isn’t always precise. This means beneficial material such as LGBTQ+ content and healthy sex education content may be incorrectly removed while explicit, harmful content slips through the cracks.

Although TikTok has a human review process to compensate for algorithmic shortcomings, this is slow and time-consuming, which causes delays. Young people may be exposed to explicit and harmful content before it is removed.

Content moderation is further complicated by user tactics such as “algospeak”, which is used to avoid triggering algorithmic filters put in place to detect inappropriate content. In this case, algospeak may involve using internet slang, codes, euphemisms or emojis to replace words and phrases commonly associated with explicit content.

Many users also resort to algospeak because they feel TikTok’s algorithmic moderation is biased and unfair to marginalised communities. Users have reported a double standard, wherein TikTok has suppressed educational content related to the LGBTQ+ community while allowing harmful content to remain visible.

Harmful content slips through the cracks

TikTok’s guidelines on sexually explicit stories and sexualised posing are ambiguous. And its age-verification process relies on self-reported age, which users can easily bypass.

Many TikTok creators, including creators of pornography, use the platform to promote themselves and their content on other platforms such as PornHub or OnlyFans. For example, creator @jennyxrated posts suggestive and hypersexual content. She calls herself a “daddy’s girl” and presents as younger than she is.

Such content is popular on TikTok. It promotes unhealthy attitudes to sex and consent and perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes, such as suggesting women should be submissive to men.

Young boys struggling with mental health issues and loneliness are particularly vulnerable to “incel” rhetoric and misogynistic views amplified through TikTok. Controversial figures such as Andrew Tate and Russell Hartley continue to be promoted by algorithms, driving traffic and supporting TikTok’s commercial interests.

According to Business Insider, videos featuring Tate had been viewed more than 13 billion times as of August 2022. This content continues to circulate even though Tate has been banned.

Self-proclaimed men’s rights advocates centre their content on anti-feminist discourse, hyper-masculinity and hierarchical gender roles. What may seem like memes and “entertainment” can desensitise young boys to rape culture, domestic violence and toxic masculinity.

TikTok’s promotion of idealistic and sexualised content is also harmful to the self-perception of young women and queer youth. This content portrays unrealistic body standards, which leads to comparison, increased body dissatisfaction and a higher risk of developing eating disorders.

Empowering sex education

Due to its popularity, TikTok offers a unique opportunity to help spread educational content about sex. Doctors and gynaecologists use hashtags such as #obgyn to share content about sexual health, including topics such as consent, contraception and stigmas around sex.

Dr Ali, for instance, educates young women about periods and birth control and is an advocate for women of colour. Sriha Srinivasan promotes sex education for high-school students and discusses sex myths, consent, STIs, periods and reproductive justice.

@pjoae i loved this movie sm #theotherzoey #theotherzoeyedit #movieclips #moviescene #movieedit ♬ original sound - pjoae™

Milly Evans is a queer, non-binary, autistic sex-ed content creator who uses TikTok to advocate for inclusive sex education. They cover topics such as domestic abuse, consent in queer relationships, gender and sexual identities, body-safe sex toys and trans and non-binary rights.

These are just some examples of how TikTok can be a space for informative, inclusive and sex-positive content. However, such content may not receive the same engagement as more lewd and attention-grabbing videos since, like most social media apps, TikTok is optimised for engagement.

@itsmillyevans I’ll try and do a part two within the next few days (try being the key word 😅) #learnontiktok #healtheducation #firsttime #relationships #advice ♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] - Elliot Van Coup

A bird’s eye view

Social media platforms face significant challenges in moderating harmful content effectively. Relying on platforms to self-regulate isn’t enough, so regulatory bodies need to step in.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has taken an active role by providing guidelines and resources for parents and users, and by pressuring platforms such as TikTok to remove harmful content. They’re also leading the way in addressing AI-generated child sex abuse material on social media.

When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills that can help keep them safe.

For children under 13, it’s up to parents to decide whether they allow access. It’s worth noting TikTok itself has an age limit of 13 years, and Common Sense Media doesn’t encourage use by children under 15. If parents do decide to allow access for a child under 13, they should actively monitor the child’s activity.

While restricting apps’ use might seem like a quick fix, our research has found social media restrictions can strain parent-child relationships. Parents are better off taking proactive steps such as having open discussions, building trust, and educating themselves and their children about online risk.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




