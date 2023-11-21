Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday
According to a local social survey by PayPal, 23% of respondents perceived payment security as a concern and challenge when buying goods through overseas online stores.
Mark Mwongela, Sales Development Director of PayPal Africa says that this could be an indication to a concerning level of 'consumer numbness'.
He says: "Thanks to its ease and simplicity, online shopping has become second nature to many consumers. This in itself has resulted in consumers often not thinking twice before clicking on the check-out button or payment link. This is surprising given the near daily news of security and privacy breaches, and suggests that consumers are becoming numb to the threats to their personal data.”
While retailers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday and the Festive Season, so are the fraudsters!
These are the latest scams to be aware of.
Phishing emails
These emails trick consumers into sharing personal information such as passwords, account and credit card details.
If you find yourself in this situation:
- Double click on the sender’s address to ascertain if the email address is legitimate – false accounts typically have addresses that consists of a string of numbers and letters.
- Never click on any links or dial any number contained in such an email.
Fake social media brand adverts
Fraudsters have been known to use deceptive advertisements on social media platforms, to dupe consumers into buying goods at a discounted price from a false website.
The websites are usually an exact replica of the legitimate brand's website.
How to avoid it:
- If you find a too-good-to-be-true deal, search for the official social media page of the brand and click through to their website – if you can't find the deal there, it's most-likely a scam.
- If you have made a purchase and are weary about the site's legitimacy, wait for an 'order confirmation' email. If you receive one, it's legitimate – if you don't, notify your bank immediately to reverse the payment.
“We urge frequent online shoppers to familiarise themselves with the safety processes and protection offered by their payment method. PayPal’s purchase protection, as an example, let’s PayPal users request a refund if they never received the item or if it showed up significantly different from its description,” says Mwongela.
If you have noticed a scam or suspect that you might have fallen victim to one, immediately contact your bank to report the fraud and to block your cards.
RELATED: Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year
RELATED: Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday
RELATED: (BEWARE) The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise
Source : Pexels: Karolina Grabowska
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Take your taste buds around the world with Ark Provisions Mexican Candy
Even if you can’t go on an international adventure right now, your taste buds can.Read More
World Television Day: Interesting facts to know about TV
We look at seven fun facts about the television.Read More
'You don't need devices that zoom to the moon.' Why are people downgrading tech?
A technology journalist speaks about why people are choosing to downgrade their tech.Read More
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.Read More
Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study
We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action.Read More
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children
When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills.Read More
Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse
Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023.Read More
SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work
Through their use of AI tools, students can tailor content to address their specific strengths and weaknesses, to have a more engaged learning experience.Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.Read More