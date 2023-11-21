Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday
Chrystal Orderson chats with Barbara Friedman about stories trending on social media, including this week's parole board hearing for convicted killer Oscar Pistorius.
Listen below.
Oscar Pistorius’ parole hearing takes place on Friday (24 November).
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo has confirmed that the Parole Board will consider the former athlete's profile at the end of this week.
Pistorius is currently serving a sentence of 13 years and five months for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.
There has been some confusion about when he became eligible for parole.
But last month, a judgment from the Constitutional Court confirmed that the Paralympian became eligible for parole in March this year.
[Correctional services have] fessed up and they're saying now that they blundered.Barbara Friedman
The Correctional Services Department started the parole hearing. It will be on Friday that the parole board will decide whether Oscar is suitable or not for social integration.Barbara Friedman
Pistorius will be given 24-hour police protection when he is eventually released.
They're going to put him into a protection situation because there are so many threats against him.Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
RELATED: DCS parole board plans to convene hearing to consider Pistorius' release
More from Local
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.Read More
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on!
It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade.Read More
'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation
The latest crime stats are once again shining a light on the violence we live with.Read More
Transnet port crisis: ‘There’s no immediate fix'
Transnet is quickly becoming our new Eskom as is struggles to fulfil its mandate.Read More
'SA eviction law protects both unlawful occupiers and landlords' – lawyer
People forget that the right to housing is a social economic right that is justiciable, says public law expert Sithelo Magagula.Read More
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC
Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.Read More
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More