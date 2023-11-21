'You don't need devices that zoom to the moon.' Why are people downgrading tech?
Lester Kiewit interviews Brendon Petersen, technology journalist and editor at Reframed.
(Listen to the conversation below).
Petersen says the main reason people are downgrading technologies like cellphones and laptops is to save money.
Despite the constant release of newer tech which is supposedly “faster and better” than predecessors, more and more consumers are settling for older generation technology and models.
RELATED: [LISTEN] 'PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY,' TECHNOLOGY ADDICTION IS REAL
Some customers don't want the "latest" things anymore. They just want things to do the basic things, especially in the case of cellphones and laptops, says Kiewit.
Petersen says the cost of things are just too high. Do we need the latest AI tools or features if you won't use it or need it for professional reasons?
RELATED: SA UNIVERSITY STUDENTS USE AI TO HELP THEM UNDERSTAND – NOT TO AVOID WORK
You don't need something that can zoom to the moon and back.Brendon Petersen, Editor - Reframed
Petersen notes that manufactures are choosing to provide longer software upgrades so you won't have to upgrade as often since people just want models that can perform core functions like making calls, taking a picture and using WhatsApp.
He adds that there's also an uptake in people buying pre-owned devices and warns that these types of purchases should be from reputable sources .
You should always check that the device is in full working order before purchasing it.
Source : Pexels: cottonbro studio
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Take your taste buds around the world with Ark Provisions Mexican Candy
Even if you can’t go on an international adventure right now, your taste buds can.Read More
Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday
While retailers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday and the Festive Season, so are the fraudsters!Read More
World Television Day: Interesting facts to know about TV
We look at seven fun facts about the television.Read More
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.Read More
Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study
We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action.Read More
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children
When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills.Read More
Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse
Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023.Read More
SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work
Through their use of AI tools, students can tailor content to address their specific strengths and weaknesses, to have a more engaged learning experience.Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.Read More