Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on!





Join the City of Cape Town as they welcome the festive season at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on.

This year's theme, 'A Future of Hope' encapsulates the vision for the city and country at large, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

With this theme in mind, the free event will feature a youth performing arts competition, which will see a line-up of gifted artists in addition to fan favourites.

Aside from the performing acts, once Hill-Lewis has switched on the lights, goers can expect a pyrotechnics display and spectacular light show which will ignite the City Hall wall for that extra festive magic.

Cape Town's free Festive Lights concert is back on 27 November 2022. Image credit: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.@geordinhl

To have an evening of fun, laughter and magic with your family, take note of the following:

Date: 26 November 2023

Time: 4pm