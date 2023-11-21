Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on!
Join the City of Cape Town as they welcome the festive season at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on.
This year's theme, 'A Future of Hope' encapsulates the vision for the city and country at large, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
With this theme in mind, the free event will feature a youth performing arts competition, which will see a line-up of gifted artists in addition to fan favourites.
Aside from the performing acts, once Hill-Lewis has switched on the lights, goers can expect a pyrotechnics display and spectacular light show which will ignite the City Hall wall for that extra festive magic.
RELATED: Meet the owner of most 'lit' house in Brackenfell - despite load shedding!
To have an evening of fun, laughter and magic with your family, take note of the following:
- Date: 26 November 2023
- Time: 4pm
- Venue: Grand Parade, Cape Town
Source : https://twitter.com/geordinhl/status/1587368344134598658
More from Local
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.Read More
'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation
The latest crime stats are once again shining a light on the violence we live with.Read More
Transnet port crisis: ‘There’s no immediate fix'
Transnet is quickly becoming our new Eskom as is struggles to fulfil its mandate.Read More
Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday
Correctional Services has confirmed that the Parole Board will be considering Oscar Pistorius' parole this coming Friday.Read More
'SA eviction law protects both unlawful occupiers and landlords' – lawyer
People forget that the right to housing is a social economic right that is justiciable, says public law expert Sithelo Magagula.Read More
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC
Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.Read More
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More
More from Entertainment
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul!
The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show.Read More
MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days
In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days.Read More
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again
South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman.Read More
We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal
On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand.Read More
[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!
Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance.Read More
Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains...
A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott’s biopic.Read More
[WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert
It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song.Read More
No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari
Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot in East Africa's Great Rift Valley, premieres on 22 November.Read More
Crews battle it out for a spot at the Festive Lights Switch-On
Dance crews from across the Mother City will put their best foot forward for an opportunity to dance at the Festival Light's Switch On.Read More
Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy
Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala and group manager Xolani Majozi join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in-studio.Read More