'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation
Lester Kiewit speaks with Fatima Seedat, a spokesperson at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.
About 7000 South Africans were murdered, 13 090 were sexually assaulted and 42 297 were seriously assaulted between July and September this year.
As a nation, we are traumatised by crime, with many of us living behind high walls and electric fences.
RELATED: SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach
SADAG regularly receives calls from victims of violent crime who do not know how to cope with the trauma.
RELATED: SA's murder rate has skyrocketed to its highest in decades
South Africans are tired… a lot of people are feeling near boiling point.Fatima Seedat, Spokesperson - Sadag
