Extraterrestrials or crime syndicates? Sinister events terrorise village in Peru
Villagers in Peru are convinced that something “very sinister” is at play in their area.
Locals in San Antonio de Pintuyacu claim seven-foot “yellow-eyed” mysterious creatures are terrorising their village.
They reportedly claim the creatures were behind the attempted abduction of a teen girl.
Speaking to The Sun, American explorer, Timothy Alberino says the villagers are petrified.
They allege they have seen the mysterious figures on multiple occasions and have also witnessed UFOs soaring silently overhead.
Alberino does not believe the attacks are as mythical as the villagers think but could in fact be worse than they think.
"Worst case scenario this is an international organisation of organ harvesters or sex traffickers who are in possession of top-secret hardware and they are using it to do something very sinister… I honestly believe that’s what we're dealing with here."
