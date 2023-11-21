Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Interventi... 21 November 2023 8:58 PM
Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies l... 21 November 2023 4:29 PM
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on! It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade. 21 November 2023 2:26 PM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
African Bank turnaround strategy on track with second-half rebound The Money Show interviews CEO Kennedy Bungane after African Bank posts its results for the financial year ended September 2023. 21 November 2023 9:38 PM
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Interventi... 21 November 2023 8:58 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
World Television Day: Interesting facts to know about TV We look at seven fun facts about the television. 21 November 2023 1:07 PM
'You don't need devices that zoom to the moon.' Why are people downgrading tech? A technology journalist speaks about why people are choosing to downgrade their tech. 21 November 2023 12:52 PM
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT' Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime. 21 November 2023 12:17 PM
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’ The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter. 21 November 2023 3:28 PM
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains... Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery... 21 November 2023 12:33 PM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on! It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade. 21 November 2023 2:26 PM
MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days. 21 November 2023 1:33 PM
Extraterrestrials or crime syndicates? Sinister events terrorise village in Peru Locals in Peru are convinced that something “very sinister” is at play in their village. 21 November 2023 2:15 PM
Biden’s low approval ratings doesn't mean he will lose 2024 election. Here's why Joe Biden does not have a high approval rating, but he could still win the next US election. 21 November 2023 12:27 PM
Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield. 21 November 2023 11:45 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life

21 November 2023 8:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
book review
Ian Mann
business books
mindset
expectations
Bruce Whifield

Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.

Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants - on The Money Show

Related article:

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Bruce Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World by award-winning science writer David Robson (The Intelligence Trap).

Image credit: David Robson on X @d_a_robson
Image credit: David Robson on X @d_a_robson

The book is described as 'a journey through the cutting-edge science of how our mindset shapes every facet of our lives, revealing how your brain holds the keys to unlocking a better you'.

The best-selling book on the 'woo-woo stuff' was called The Secret, it sold 35 million copies... but it was pseudoscience... What you will see in The Expectation Effect will convince you, based on quality science, that this stuff is for real.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

This idea that your mind is much stronger than you think it is was already proven many years ago during the Second World War, when a doctor operating on wounded soldiers had no anaesthetic... It's called the placebo effect... The book quotes lots of studies.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The more we know about how incredible our minds are, and how much we can get out of them, I think the better for every single manager and literally every single parent. There's so much more we can do by getting people to expect different things, including that they're smart.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

A journey through the cutting-edge science of how our mindset shapes every facet of our lives, revealing how your brain holds the keys to unlocking a better you.

What you believe can make it so.

You’ve heard of the placebo effect and how sugar pills can accelerate healing. But did you know that sham heart surgeries often work just as well as placing real stents? Or that people who think they’re particularly prone to cardiovascular disease are four times as likely to die from cardiac arrest? Such is the power and deadly importance of the expectation effect―how what we think will happen changes what does happen.

Melding neuroscience with narrative, science journalist David Robson takes readers on a deep dive into the many life zones the expectation effect permeates. We see how people who believe stress is beneficial become more creative when placed under strain. We see how associating aging with wisdom can add seven plus years to your life. People say seeing is believing but, over and over, Robson proves that the converse is truer: believing is seeing.

The Expectation Effect is not woo-woo. You cannot think your way into a pile of money or out of a cancer diagnosis. But just because magical thinking is nonsense doesn’t mean rational magic doesn’t exist. Pointing to accepted psychology and objective physiology, Robson gives us the practical takeaways we need to improve our fitness, productivity, intelligence, and happiness. Any reader who wants to take their fate into their own hands need only pick up this book.

Scroll up to listen to Mann's review




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
