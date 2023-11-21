Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life





Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants - on The Money Show

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Bruce Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World by award-winning science writer David Robson (The Intelligence Trap).

The book is described as 'a journey through the cutting-edge science of how our mindset shapes every facet of our lives, revealing how your brain holds the keys to unlocking a better you'.

The best-selling book on the 'woo-woo stuff' was called The Secret, it sold 35 million copies... but it was pseudoscience... What you will see in The Expectation Effect will convince you, based on quality science, that this stuff is for real. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

This idea that your mind is much stronger than you think it is was already proven many years ago during the Second World War, when a doctor operating on wounded soldiers had no anaesthetic... It's called the placebo effect... The book quotes lots of studies. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The more we know about how incredible our minds are, and how much we can get out of them, I think the better for every single manager and literally every single parent. There's so much more we can do by getting people to expect different things, including that they're smart. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description:

A journey through the cutting-edge science of how our mindset shapes every facet of our lives, revealing how your brain holds the keys to unlocking a better you.

What you believe can make it so.

You’ve heard of the placebo effect and how sugar pills can accelerate healing. But did you know that sham heart surgeries often work just as well as placing real stents? Or that people who think they’re particularly prone to cardiovascular disease are four times as likely to die from cardiac arrest? Such is the power and deadly importance of the expectation effect―how what we think will happen changes what does happen.

Melding neuroscience with narrative, science journalist David Robson takes readers on a deep dive into the many life zones the expectation effect permeates. We see how people who believe stress is beneficial become more creative when placed under strain. We see how associating aging with wisdom can add seven plus years to your life. People say seeing is believing but, over and over, Robson proves that the converse is truer: believing is seeing.

The Expectation Effect is not woo-woo. You cannot think your way into a pile of money or out of a cancer diagnosis. But just because magical thinking is nonsense doesn’t mean rational magic doesn’t exist. Pointing to accepted psychology and objective physiology, Robson gives us the practical takeaways we need to improve our fitness, productivity, intelligence, and happiness. Any reader who wants to take their fate into their own hands need only pick up this book.

