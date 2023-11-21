African Bank turnaround strategy on track with second-half rebound





African Bank's turnaround is on track, judging by the results posted for the year ended 30 September 2023.

The results for the second half of the financial year show a recovery from a R44 million loss in the first half, to a R500 million profit in the second.

It's been an "audacious" two years since the African Bank Group launched its Excelerate25 strategy says the results statement, with "much progress... achieved in this short period".

The key focus has been the building of a more fully-fledged bank with both consumer and business banking divisions by growing a diversified client base and product offerings that results in more diversified revenue streams and funding base. African Bank

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kennedy Bungane, CEO of African Bank, and asks about the reshaping of the entity and its proposed listing.

This is a milestone... These are the first set of results being reported in over three decades of African Bank, being a fully fledged consumer and business bank Kennedy Bungane, CEO - African Bank

Of course, this stems from our strategy to diversify from an unsecured consumer lender into a customer-centric, data- and digitally enabled, diversified consumer and business bank that has got scale.... is sustainable and will have a compelling listing proposition as and when we decide to list post-2025, market conditions allowing. Kennedy Bungane, CEO - African Bank

