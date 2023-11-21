R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets





Krutham has announced the launch of Jobs Boost, a R300-million outcomes fund that aims to combat youth unemployment in South Africa.

The programme was designed by the financial research and consulting firm (formerly Intellidex) and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI).

According to the latest job numbers from Stats SA, youth unemployment stands at just over 43%.

RELATED: Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level

Krutham says in a statement that theJobs Boost Outcomes Fund introduces an innovative outcomes-based pay-for-performance model.

"(This) ensures that funds are allocated only upon reaching defined milestones."

The initiative, now in the pilot phase, will work with implementing partners to train unemployed, previously excluded youth and secure sustainable, quality jobs for them.

We’re excited to launch @Jobs_Boost today. It’s a R300 million outcomes fund allocated to youth training that results in sustainable quality jobs for unemployed, previously excluded youth, & shifts the risk of creating jobs from public to private sector. https://t.co/nwfKlZ5fyo https://t.co/WWoBwq1Z4m ' Krutham (@kruthamX) November 20, 2023

Bruce Whitfield interviews Riyaadh Ebrahim, Programme Director at Krutham.

Ebrahim says the funds are available now for the programme, and if the pilot is successful they hope to ramp it up post-pilot.

This programme was initiated by the Presidency and it's part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention.... funded by the Department of Higher Education and Training through the National Skills Fund. We as Krutham are appointed as the fund administrators to run the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund. Riyaadh Ebrahim, Programme Director - Krutham

While he acknowledges that the initiative's not a silver bullet that's going to solve our unemployment problem, Ebrahim says it flips the script of skills development that leads to job creation.

He explains how the process will be kept "honest".

We're saying we're less interested in what type of skills development there is, but rather the actual outcomes of the jobs... so all of the grants payments are milestone payments, Riyaadh Ebrahim, Programme Director - Krutham

Organisations that are implementing partners will have to first be placing youths into employment to get a certain portion of the funding, and then we're going to measure it at three months' sustained placement and at six months' sustained placement. Riyaadh Ebrahim, Programme Director - Krutham

All of the outcomes are going to be verified by an independent certification agent, before any of the outcomes payments are made... The analogy we've been using is similar to a restaurant - when you go in and order a meal you don't pay separately for the chef that cooks your food and for the waiter that comes to your table and all of that... Riyaadh Ebrahim, Programme Director - Krutham

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation