We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO





Bruce Whitfield interviews Serame Taukobong, Group CEO of Telkom.

Telkom says it's showing steady progress in the strategy to position itself as "the leading digital infrastructure company at the heart of South Africa's digital future".

Posting its results for the half-year ended 30 September 2023, Telkom reported an improved financial performance.

Group revenue increased by 2.5% to R21.8 billion.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 46.7% to 195.0 cents, while basic earnings per share (EPS)jumped more than 50% to 200.2 cents.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong, with a specific focus on what the future holds for the part-state owned, listed company.

While Telkom has declined offers of mergers and takeovers from rivals - so far, it is close to selling its towers business and looking for strategic partnerships for its Openserve and BCX subsidiaries, Whitfield remarks.

How does Taukobong see the future of the Group, in the face of fierce competition?

Market consolidation is a reality. We see it happening globally, but we feel quite strongly that... Telkom can stand quite solidly on its own and deliver the positive results we're announcing today. Serame Taukobong, Group CEO - Telkom

I think it's very important for us to realise what the infra-call entity talks to. We've got close to 170 000 kms of fibre, we've got ten data centres... close to 7 400 base stations in Telkom mobile, so in essence if you look at the high data demand of what this country requires, we are steered to really deliver on that. Serame Taukobong, Group CEO - Telkom

If you look at our data compared to competitors, in our mobile base 80% of our customers are data users; we're seeing good increase in the footprint of fibre connectivity... so we can punch with both hands. Serame Taukobong, Group CEO - Telkom

