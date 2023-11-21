[WATCH] Take your taste buds around the world with Ark Provisions Mexican Candy





Crystal Orderson speaks to Claire Swanson, Founder of Ark Provisions.

Ark Provisions is a Cape Town based small business started by Claire Swanson.

The name Ark stands for Always Remain Kind, and the business was started just after lockdown.

She specialises in the unique flavour experience of Mexican candies which are sweet, sour, and spicy.

Swanson says that when travelling the world for work years ago, she was introduced to the spice tajin, which is the foundation for everything she makes in her business.

I fell in love with tajin. My entire business is based on my obsession with the spice. Claire Swanson, Founder of Ark Provisions

This spice, made from dehydrated chillies, lime juice and sea salt, lifts the flavour of what it is put on and is often eaten with fruit in Mexico.

After her experiences there, she mixed a batch of sweets with tajin and her family absolutely loved it.

I saw their eyes just light up. Claire Swanson, Founder of Ark Provisions

If you want to try out this delicious snack you can order online or see their stock list here.