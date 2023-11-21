[WATCH] Take your taste buds around the world with Ark Provisions Mexican Candy
Crystal Orderson speaks to Claire Swanson, Founder of Ark Provisions.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Ark Provisions is a Cape Town based small business started by Claire Swanson.
The name Ark stands for Always Remain Kind, and the business was started just after lockdown.
She specialises in the unique flavour experience of Mexican candies which are sweet, sour, and spicy.
Swanson says that when travelling the world for work years ago, she was introduced to the spice tajin, which is the foundation for everything she makes in her business.
RELATED: [REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
I fell in love with tajin. My entire business is based on my obsession with the spice.Claire Swanson, Founder of Ark Provisions
This spice, made from dehydrated chillies, lime juice and sea salt, lifts the flavour of what it is put on and is often eaten with fruit in Mexico.
RELATED: Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse
After her experiences there, she mixed a batch of sweets with tajin and her family absolutely loved it.
I saw their eyes just light up.Claire Swanson, Founder of Ark Provisions
If you want to try out this delicious snack you can order online or see their stock list here.
More from Lifestyle
Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday
While retailers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday and the Festive Season, so are the fraudsters!Read More
World Television Day: Interesting facts to know about TV
We look at seven fun facts about the television.Read More
'You don't need devices that zoom to the moon.' Why are people downgrading tech?
A technology journalist speaks about why people are choosing to downgrade their tech.Read More
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.Read More
Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study
We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action.Read More
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children
When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills.Read More
Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse
Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023.Read More
SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work
Through their use of AI tools, students can tailor content to address their specific strengths and weaknesses, to have a more engaged learning experience.Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.Read More