Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog
Crystal Orderson speaks to Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul - Republic of Mauritius.
(Click below to listen to the podcast of the interview)
Transnet has admitted that a failure to maintain its equipment at some ports - compromising their lifespan, has led to massive backlogs.
Currently, 70,000 goods containers are stuck at its Durban port and there is a 21-day waiting period before offloading can take place.
While Transnet has attributed the delays to broken equipment at its terminals, it has also cited bad weather as a contributing factor.
But South Africa's loss appears to be Mauritius' gain.
Joonas says Durban's Container Terminal has deteriorated over the last few years.
Look at the ranking....it's among the worst ports in the world at the moment, and that's Durban!Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul - Republic of Mauritius
They're hurting South Africa, not just in the short term, but in the long term, and what does this come to? Low economic growth, extra costs...Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul - Republic of Mauritius
We will be benefiting from every single extra container coming in and out of Mauritius.Mukhtar Joonas, Honorary Consul - Republic of Mauritius
