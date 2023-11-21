



JOHANNESBURG - The Middelburg Regional Court has struck from the roll the case against former Eskom boss, Matshela Koko, and 18 others.

The court’s found the case has been delayed and unreasonably so.

The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.

This a year after the first arrests were made and with the matter still not ready for trial.

And on the back of this finding, the court has removed the matter from the roll.

Before delivering his judgment, Magistrate Stanley Jacobs spoke to the inquiry being ‘quite difficult’.

In his ruling, meanwhile, he pointed to how reports indicating the flow of funds, which he believed crucial to the case, were still outstanding.

He further said while the State had blamed the delay in the case, in part, on the Investigating Directorate being under-resourced, this wasn’t enough and the court required evidence.

And ultimately, he’s now found the case has been delayed unreasonably and on the back of submissions from the defence, he has struck the matter from the roll.

He’s also ordered it can only be reinstated in the future with the National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP)'s permission.

This article first appeared on EWN : Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll