Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'
John Maytham interviews Seeham Samaai, Director of the Women’s Legal Centre.
Listen below.
For many years, a wide range of policies and legislation have been suggested to close the gender pay gap.
The Companies Amendment Bill seeks to legally compel companies to disclose the pay gap between women and men.
However, companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios, after a parliamentary committee voted against such requirements.
Samaai says that disclosure is needed in the public interest, and to ensure that there's gender equity.
She adds that employees who are doing the same job with the same responsibilities must get equal pay.
RELATED: SA’s wage gap is HUGE: Why companies should report what CEOs and workers earn
RELATED: How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men
How many years later, and we still have the challenge of a pay gap.Seeham Samaai, Director – Women’s Legal Centre
The pay gap issue; it should not even be debated anymore.Seeham Samaai, Director – Women’s Legal Centre
Source : Pixabay: geralt
More from Business
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA
Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even more in October.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More
Constantia food club connects local growers with consumers. Wins R1 million
Courtney Atkinson (cofounder of Constantia Food Club Hub) speaks about what the group does and what the prize means for it.Read More
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?
The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.Read More
Private sector has no interest in the growth of SA - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is accusing the private sector of "engineering the collapse" of the government.Read More
African Bank turnaround strategy on track with second-half rebound
The Money Show interviews CEO Kennedy Bungane after African Bank posts its results for the financial year ended September 2023.Read More
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets
The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. It introduces an outcomes-based pay-for-performance model that ensures funds are allocated only upon reaching defined milestones.Read More
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life
Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.Read More
We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO
Group CEO Serame Taukobong on Telkom's half-year results and the future of the part-state owned telecoms company.Read More