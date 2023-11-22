



Israel and Hamas on Wednesday morning agreed to a four-day pause in fighting.

Fifty hostages held in Gaza will be freed as well as 150 Palestinians held by Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces will allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to the Qatari government, which has been mediating negotiations.

This is a breaking news story. Click here for a detailed report by EWN.

This article first appeared on 702 : [BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting