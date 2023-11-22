Streaming issues? Report here
[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting

22 November 2023 6:55 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Gaza

Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians.

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday morning agreed to a four-day pause in fighting.

Fifty hostages held in Gaza will be freed as well as 150 Palestinians held by Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces will allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to the Qatari government, which has been mediating negotiations.

This is a breaking news story. Click here for a detailed report by EWN.


German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan in October 2023 via The Conversation

'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'

22 November 2023 12:05 PM

The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.

Computer generated image of an underground bunker released by the Israel Defense Forces. IDF/Twitter via The Conversation.

Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes

22 November 2023 11:32 AM

The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation.

Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez

For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu

22 November 2023 8:43 AM

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages.

© budastock/123rf.com

A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war?

21 November 2023 5:22 PM

In war, words matter a lot says a linguistics expert.

Photo: Pixabay/Pawel86

Extraterrestrials or crime syndicates? Sinister events terrorise village in Peru

21 November 2023 2:15 PM

Locals in Peru are convinced that something “very sinister” is at play in their village.

US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com

Biden’s low approval ratings doesn't mean he will lose 2024 election. Here's why

21 November 2023 12:27 PM

Joe Biden does not have a high approval rating, but he could still win the next US election.

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war

21 November 2023 11:45 AM

As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield.

FILE: Javier Milei in VIVA22. Picture: Vox España, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’

21 November 2023 10:45 AM

Argentina has elected a new far-right libertarian president.

President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping / Wikimedia Commons: White House

Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals

20 November 2023 12:53 PM

There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills.

Colonisation is NOT a Metaphor / Wikimedia Commons: Alisdare Hickson

How colonialist imagery of Palestinians feed western ideas of eastern barbarism

20 November 2023 12:52 PM

The dismissal of Palestinians as “barbaric” or somehow less human is rooted in a long history of colonizing narratives.

