Self-care essentials under R250 to add to your Black Friday cart
It's Black Friday month so carts are being filled, ready for checkout when that discount drops at midnight on Friday.
BUT...
If you're not into spending lots of money on one of the biggest retail days of the year and you still want a REALLY good deal that'll be worth it - invest in yourself and your self-care. Why not when it'll save you time and make your soul happy?!
Here are some self-care essentials you might want to add to your bucket list:
Weighted blanket
Why? It's been said that weighted blankies provide similar benefits to deep pressure therapy. Studies around these blankets have shown positive results for several conditions, including autism, ADHD, and anxiety.
They can help calm a restless body, reduce feelings of anxiety, and improve sleep. PLUS, it feels like a hug - single peeps, this is great for us too!
Black Friday price: R249, save R450
Gratitude journal
Why? A gratitude journal might help you pay attention to the good things in life we might otherwise take for granted. In that way, we start to become more attuned to the everyday sources of pleasure around us - and the emotional tone of our life can shift in profound ways - here's to positive chakras!
Black Friday price: R89.99, save R60
Aromadough
Why? Aromadough uses touch therapy, colour therapy, and aromatherapy for the ultimate in relaxation while helping to stimulate the sense of smell to encourage learning, de-stressing, and improving focus and concentration.
Black Friday price: R66.99, save R30.01
Adult colouring books
Why? But who said colouring should stop when you're an adult?
AND adult colouring books can also improve your focus level. Colouring activates your frontal lobe, which means that your brain is organising and problem-solving. Regular colouring sessions allow you to relax from the day and focus on one thing.
Price: R199
Candles
Why? Not only will you have another something to light during loadshedding, lighting candles is a symbol of faith, miracle, enlightenment, peace, concentration, life-giving power, and joy. Unlike sunlight, which is too strong for the eyes, soft fire helps to focus and calm down. That is why these accessories are primarily used for relaxation and tranquility.
It can also symbolise a ritual - pair a lit candle with a gratitude journal entry and you've got a self-care ritual!
Black Friday price: R69.99, save R30
Solo date on a budget
Why? Some you time might just allow you to reconnect, de-stress and focus on YOU and it'll feel even better knowing that you're out and about, doing something for yourself - and saving some money!
Check out Wikideals or Hyperli for discounted activities and experiences around the City.
Send yourself flowers
Why? When people feel overwhelmed by stress, anxiety, or depression, flowers can help brighten things up. It's an easy way to cheer yourself up and boost your self-esteem. Seeing your flowers on the table is a reminder that you're loved and appreciated — even if that reminder is from yourself - how are we loving others if we aren't loving ourselves, first, right?!
Black Friday price: R139.95 (without delivery)
Gift your future self
If you're too busy to get into the Black Friday of it all - buy yourself a voucher from your favourite spa or salon, book a course you've always wanted to do, or register for that cooking or music lesson you always wanted to do while they have Black Friday deals - your future self will thank you for it.
Here's to spoils that don't break the bank and feed the soul!
