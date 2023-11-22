OUTA hauls NPA over coals for scrapping Koko graft case, citing ample evidence
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says there’s a serious problem at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
This is after the case against former Eskom executive Matshela Koko and 18 others was struck from the roll by the Middelburg Regional Court on Tuesday.
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.
The court scrapped the matter - for now at least - after finding there had been unreasonable delays, with the State still not ready to go to trial more than a year since the first arrests and some five years after investigations first got under way.
OUTA’s Wayne Duvenage: “OUTA’s view is that this is very disappointing. There’s enough evidence, there’s so much information of his role and others that were played in the awarding of the ABB [engineering firm] contracts of R2.2 billion.
“And this matter’s been under investigation for a long time. It's just so sad that we sit here today in 2023 - five years after this case was first brought to the public’s attention - and there’s still no accountability.”
ALSO READ: Matshela Koko lashes NPA after his corruption case struck from roll
Earlier this year, the accused in the Nulane matter - another seminal state capture case - were also acquitted.
Duvenage says it’s becoming “extremely frustrating” for civil society, adding that they want justice and for the prosecuting authorities to double down to get this case back before the court as soon as possible.
“We have a serious problem in the NPA when we have to have cases like this and the Nulane case struck off the roll and set aside. Justice delayed is justice denied. We want to see accountability.
“People like Matshela Koko and others have been in the headlines for far too long for the wrong reasons and they still roam the streets free, spending money that’s been made by all the activity and the nefarious conduct that’s taken place.”
This article first appeared on EWN : OUTA hauls NPA over coals for scrapping Koko graft case, citing ample evidence
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave
A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weather Service has warned.Read More
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town'
Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety.Read More
Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made significant changes to be more student-centric.Read More
Spike in drug users' discarded needles leaves some Wynberg locals concerned
Some Wynberg residents are concerned by needles used by drug users being discarded inappropriately in public places.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?
The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.Read More
Private sector has no interest in the growth of SA - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is accusing the private sector of "engineering the collapse" of the government.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely
The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service.Read More
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets
The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. It introduces an outcomes-based pay-for-performance model that ensures funds are allocated only upon reaching defined milestones.Read More