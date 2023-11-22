Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Latest Local
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weathe... 22 November 2023 12:38 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024 The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made significant changes to be more student-centric. 22 November 2023 12:20 PM
View all Local
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even mo... 22 November 2023 11:37 AM
Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!' Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios. 22 November 2023 11:35 AM
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases? The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll. 22 November 2023 9:13 AM
View all Business
People in the dating streets: What is caspering and is it kinder than ghosting? We know ghosting but have you heard of its 'kinder' alternative, caspering? 22 November 2023 12:09 PM
Earth is 2 degrees hotter than it was pre-industrial period – what's going on? So – we haven’t failed, yet. But we are on a rapidly warming planet – and we can now clearly see the effect. 22 November 2023 11:35 AM
Self-care essentials under R250 to add to your Black Friday cart Get the most out of Black Friday by making some mindful purchases just for YOU before Black Friday month ends. 22 November 2023 10:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’ The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter. 21 November 2023 3:28 PM
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains... Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery... 21 November 2023 12:33 PM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on! It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade. 21 November 2023 2:26 PM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
View all Opinion
Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'

22 November 2023 9:00 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Rwanda

Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat.

Africa Melane speaks to football journalist Sizwe Mbebe.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

South Africa missed their chance to take control of CAF Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The pitch was rendered nearly unplayable by an earlier rainstorm that left large puddles on the field.

The match should have not gone ahead.

Sizwe Mbebe, football journalist

Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet surface and the home side led in the 12th minute.

In the second half, Bafana’s attempts at a comeback proved futile, resulting in a 2–0 defeat.

From the approach, they [Bafana] did everything wrong. There was no way there was football going to be played there. I don’t know why Bafana Bafana even tried to play football. As a result, they were punished by ugly goals. Rwanda themselves don’t know how they scored.

Sizwe Mbebe, football journalist

Bafana continually tried to play the ball into the box and create the chance instead of just taking the chances themselves, argues Mbebe.

We needed to try sometimes to just push it forward and hope for the second ball, hope they make a mistake and capitalise like that… We have to learn sometimes to do things ugly because the result now speaks 2–0… That game was set up to be a war and we don’t come back with scars.

Sizwe Mbebe, football journalist

This article first appeared on 947 : Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'




22 November 2023 9:00 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Rwanda

