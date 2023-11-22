Spike in drug users' discarded needles leaves some Wynberg locals concerned





John Maytham speaks to Shaun Shelly, Policy, Advocacy and Human Rights Manager at TB/HIV Care.

There's concern among some residents of Wynberg around the increasing number of needles being discarded in the streets and local parks by intravenous drug users.

CapeTalk listeners say the problem is becoming more prevalent and they report seeing substance users injecting in the open in and around parts of Wynberg.

Shelly says mapping surveys reveal Wynberg to be a hotspot for those using drugs and as a result, there are needle exchange services available to those people who inject drugs in the area.

TB/HIV Care deliver harm reduction services to people who inject drugs in the area. Shaun Shelly, Policy, Advocacy and Human Rights Manager - TB/HIV Care

Shelly says residents have been concerned by needles discarded inappropriately in public places, and agrees that it is a problem.

They've been quite unsupportive of the programme and demanding that it shut down and the local councillor has agreed with them and said they'll shut the programme down, but they can't because it's part of national policy. Shaun Shelly, Policy, Advocacy and Human Rights Manager - TB/HIV Care

Last month, local councillor Carmen Siebritz attended a public meeting much of which focused on local organsisation Step Up which aims to prevent the spread of TB/HIV Aids by offering a needle exchange programme.

But Siebritz claimed the programme is doing more harm than good, saying: “Instead, the exact opposite is being achieved whereby we see people injecting themselves in open spaces, kids are being exposed to it and in general, it poses a major health risk because the needles are not properly and safely discarded in ways medical waste should be.”

Frankly, if the service were to stop, it's not going to stop the needles and syringes being in public places. Shaun Shelly, Policy, Advocacy and Human Rights Manager - TB/HIV Care

What it would stop, says Shelly, is the education and support services and opportunity for the drug users to access treatment services.

