Streaming issues? Report here
show-cardjpg show-cardjpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weathe... 22 November 2023 12:38 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024 The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made significant changes to be more student-centric. 22 November 2023 12:20 PM
View all Local
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
View all Politics
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even mo... 22 November 2023 11:37 AM
Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!' Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios. 22 November 2023 11:35 AM
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year. 22 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all Business
People in the dating streets: What is caspering and is it kinder than ghosting? We know ghosting but have you heard of its 'kinder' alternative, caspering? 22 November 2023 12:09 PM
Earth is 2 degrees hotter than it was pre-industrial period – what's going on? So – we haven’t failed, yet. But we are on a rapidly warming planet – and we can now clearly see the effect. 22 November 2023 11:35 AM
Self-care essentials under R250 to add to your Black Friday cart Get the most out of Black Friday by making some mindful purchases just for YOU before Black Friday month ends. 22 November 2023 10:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’ The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter. 21 November 2023 3:28 PM
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains... Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery... 21 November 2023 12:33 PM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on! It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade. 21 November 2023 2:26 PM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'

22 November 2023 10:42 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Fikile Mbalula
ANC Free State
Xolani Tseletsele

In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence, where his children could be seen visibly upset about the confrontation.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has instructed the party in the Free State to suspend and recall Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele with immediate effect for swearing at and threatening a resident.

The incident, which is understood to have taken place two weeks ago in the Jagersfontein area, was caught on camera.

In the video, Tseletsele can be seen verbally attacking a resident believed to have complained about potholes on Facebook.

The man was at his private residence with his young children, who were visibly upset by the confrontation.

Mbalula announced on Tuesday night that Tseletsele would undergo disciplinary processes and be subjected to the ANC’s integrity committee.

In an election year the ANC, often accused of being arrogant, is likely to leave nothing to chance.

This was a hard lesson Tseletsele learned after being suspended with immediate effect by the party on Tuesday.

Mbalula described Tseletsele’s behaviour as disgusting and a threat to the brand ANC.

“Gone are the days of asinavalo. We must have fear of our people, even if they swear at us, [or] show their anger at us.”

Mbalula’s announcement came just hours after Tseletsele posted a so-called apology on Facebook.

In it, the now-suspended mayor said it was not like he murdered or sexually assaulted anyone.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'




22 November 2023 10:42 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Fikile Mbalula
ANC Free State
Xolani Tseletsele

More from Politics

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

21 November 2023 8:32 AM

The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @ewnreporter

Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them

21 November 2023 7:34 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponement of the hearings to 2024 and for a retired judge to be part of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping / Wikimedia Commons: White House

Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals

20 November 2023 12:53 PM

There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC voting station at St Raphael’s Primary School, Athlone during voter registration weekend on 18 to 19 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Lindsay Dentlinger

AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC

20 November 2023 9:16 AM

Michael Hendrickse (Electoral Commission of South Africa in the W Cape) explains how the voter registration weekend went.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eyewitness News has broken down the process of ensuring a smooth registration process ahead of the 2024 national elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained

17 November 2023 11:36 AM

Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini

17 November 2023 7:12 AM

The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing conflict with Palestine, with DIRCO saying both countries must be investigated for war crimes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'

Sport

Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'

Politics

Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist

Local Business

EWN Highlights

FF Plus slams National Assembly decision to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

22 November 2023 1:37 PM

Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave

22 November 2023 12:43 PM

Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'

22 November 2023 12:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA