Takealot Launches On-Demand Delivery Service TakealotNOW

South Africa’s leading online store takealot.com has launched its first-ever on-demand service, offering customers a range of curated products based on what they shop - and need - most, delivered in minutes.

Called TakealotNOW, this innovative step will see a section of the Mr D app dedicated to the new service, with everything from laptops to smart phones, beauty essentials, toys and loadshedding solutions available for delivery within an hour up until 10pm.

“Online shoppers in South Africa are growing increasingly used to quick turnarounds on delivery for products like groceries and we’ve seen a steady increase in sales in certain categories when we offer our popular same-day, next-day delivery or collection options,” says Frederik Zietsman, CEO at takealot.com.

“TakealotNOW will enable us to fulfil customers’ need for products, delivered faster than ever before while offering unbeatable range across categories not yet available in the on-demand world,” says Zietsman.

Plus, with free delivery for the first month, TakealotNOW offers the convenience, reliability and value over 3 million customers experience when choosing to shop online with Takealot.

During its trial period, TakealotNOW will be available exclusively in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, specifically Durbanville, Bellville, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuilsriver and Parow with further launches planned in the near future.

Says Alex Wörz, Mr D CEO: “TakealotNOW is a brand new customer proposition that aligns with both Takealot and Mr D’s customer-centric strategy to bring effortless convenience that goes beyond food delivery to more South African homes. Currently being trialled across South Africa in limited suburbs, the proposition opens up the opportunity to scale across the country using our tried and tested distribution network of over 15 000 delivery partners.”

To shop TakealotNOW, customers in the above areas need simply to download the Mr D app on the App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery, and once opened, navigate to the dedicated Shops tab to find the TakealotNOW store.