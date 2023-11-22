Takealot Launches On-Demand Delivery Service TakealotNOW

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert "Some of these guys are armed with guns" - says accredited mountain guide and founder of Glam Trails, Tim Lundy. 22 November 2023 4:53 PM
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101 "It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse." 22 November 2023 4:18 PM
Cape Town unveils Insta-worthy new sign ahead of festive season Cape Town has unveiled a new sign at the V&A Waterfront. 22 November 2023 12:49 PM
View all Local
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
View all Politics
Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection. 22 November 2023 1:54 PM
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even mo... 22 November 2023 11:37 AM
Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!' Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios. 22 November 2023 11:35 AM
View all Business
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from. 22 November 2023 4:48 PM
Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024 Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations. 22 November 2023 2:59 PM
Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much South African higher education is plagued by inequalities due to the social and economic legacies of apartheid. 22 November 2023 2:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
View all Sport
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash. 22 November 2023 1:06 PM
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Takealot Launches On-Demand Delivery Service TakealotNOW

* 22 November 2023 1:46 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Takealot.com
Sponsored Content

This innovative step will see a section of the Mr D app dedicated to the new service with delivery available within an hour up until 10pm.

THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY TAKEALOT.COM

South Africa’s leading online store takealot.com has launched its first-ever on-demand service, offering customers a range of curated products based on what they shop - and need - most, delivered in minutes.

Called TakealotNOW, this innovative step will see a section of the Mr D app dedicated to the new service, with everything from laptops to smart phones, beauty essentials, toys and loadshedding solutions available for delivery within an hour up until 10pm.

“Online shoppers in South Africa are growing increasingly used to quick turnarounds on delivery for products like groceries and we’ve seen a steady increase in sales in certain categories when we offer our popular same-day, next-day delivery or collection options,” says Frederik Zietsman, CEO at takealot.com.

ct-blue-dot-sale-article-banner-1png

“TakealotNOW will enable us to fulfil customers’ need for products, delivered faster than ever before while offering unbeatable range across categories not yet available in the on-demand world,” says Zietsman.

Plus, with free delivery for the first month, TakealotNOW offers the convenience, reliability and value over 3 million customers experience when choosing to shop online with Takealot.

During its trial period, TakealotNOW will be available exclusively in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, specifically Durbanville, Bellville, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuilsriver and Parow with further launches planned in the near future.

Says Alex Wörz, Mr D CEO: “TakealotNOW is a brand new customer proposition that aligns with both Takealot and Mr D’s customer-centric strategy to bring effortless convenience that goes beyond food delivery to more South African homes. Currently being trialled across South Africa in limited suburbs, the proposition opens up the opportunity to scale across the country using our tried and tested distribution network of over 15 000 delivery partners.”

To shop TakealotNOW, customers in the above areas need simply to download the Mr D app on the App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery, and once opened, navigate to the dedicated Shops tab to find the TakealotNOW store.




* 22 November 2023 1:46 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Takealot.com
Sponsored Content

Trending

Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert

Local

Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024

Lifestyle

Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

uMhlathuze Municipality losing millions due to congestion at Richards Bay port

22 November 2023 8:13 PM

COCT has been pumping more than allowed volume of sewage into ocean - ActionSA

22 November 2023 7:50 PM

Westbury shuts down as residents fear retaliatory attacks after gang boss killed

22 November 2023 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA