Constantia food club connects local growers with consumers. Wins R1 million
Crystal Orderson speaks to Courtney Atkinson, co-founder of the Constantia Food Club Hub.
Listen to the interview below.
The global food system is broken and unsustainable. To help, Constantia Food Club Hub is a local buying club that connects small local growers and producers directly with customers.
Atkinson says the food club started in March 2022 and grew into a business that coordinates members' monthly online orders from local regenerative farmers and food makers.
Once orders are placed, the host collects them and gives them to regenerative farmers and food makers. Those who have placed orders collect their produce at a weekly market day, bringing the community together.
"There is no food waste in the chain because farmers and suppliers can grow produce to order," says Atkinson.
Last week, the Hub won the Xero Beautiful Business Fund Award and a prize close to a million rand.
The prize will help the hub get closer to a "decentralised food system."
You don't need major infrastructure to do this. We need to have a food club on every corner! We're working toward a decentralised food system.Courtney Atkinson, Co-Founder - Constantia Food Club Hub
Find out more about this award-winning organisation below.
Keen to join a food club hub? They're also in Kenilworth or Plumstead, only a few minutes away.
For any queries, email constantia.foodclub@gmail.com.
Source : https://constantia.foodhub.org.za/
