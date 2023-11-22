Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher
John Perlman speaks to Edenglen High School's head choir master, Jennifer Naka.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Before South African singer Tyla was a worldwide success and Grammy-nominated artist, she was part of her high school's choir.
RELATED: Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards
Naka says she showed great talent at the age of 13 when she joined the choir.
A young Tyla at the time was quite shy and did not want to take center stage.
Already then, we could tell that Tyla had talent. We pushed for her to do more songs, by Grade 9 she was on stage in shows that we had at school. She was always happy to be on stage.Jennifer Naka, head choir master – Edenglen High School
By the time she matriculated, she made it clear to everyone that’s the path that she wanted to take.Jennifer Naka, head choir master – Edenglen High School
RELATED: Tyla makes historic Billboard Hot 100 debut with ‘Water’
Naka says the singer has been a great influence on the current student body.
Many of the learners admires the singer and looks up to her for inspiration.
The school is very proud of Tyla, the learners are extremely ecstatic and proud of being associated with Tyla and her talent.Jennifer Naka, head choir master – Edenglen High School
This article first appeared on 702 : Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher
Source : Tyla Instagram
More from Entertainment
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul!
The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show.Read More
Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on!
It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas on 26 November on the Grand Parade.Read More
MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days
In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days.Read More
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again
South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman.Read More
We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal
On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand.Read More
[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!
Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance.Read More
Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains...
A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott’s biopic.Read More
[WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert
It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song.Read More
No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari
Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot in East Africa's Great Rift Valley, premieres on 22 November.Read More