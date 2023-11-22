Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher





John Perlman speaks to Edenglen High School's head choir master, Jennifer Naka.

Before South African singer Tyla was a worldwide success and Grammy-nominated artist, she was part of her high school's choir.

Naka says she showed great talent at the age of 13 when she joined the choir.

A young Tyla at the time was quite shy and did not want to take center stage.

Already then, we could tell that Tyla had talent. We pushed for her to do more songs, by Grade 9 she was on stage in shows that we had at school. She was always happy to be on stage. Jennifer Naka, head choir master – Edenglen High School

By the time she matriculated, she made it clear to everyone that’s the path that she wanted to take. Jennifer Naka, head choir master – Edenglen High School

Naka says the singer has been a great influence on the current student body.

Many of the learners admires the singer and looks up to her for inspiration.

The school is very proud of Tyla, the learners are extremely ecstatic and proud of being associated with Tyla and her talent. Jennifer Naka, head choir master – Edenglen High School

