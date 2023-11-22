Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Annabel Bishop, Investec Chief Economist and Lumkile Mondi, Economist and Senior Lecturer at Wits.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
In a time where many South Africans are under immense economic pressure, we have to prepare for another interest rate announcement.
Some economists believe that we may be in the clear and the repo rate will most likely stay the same.
We think the Reserve Bank is going to remain flat today but of course let us bear in mind that there is a risk.Annabel Bishop, Investec Chief Economist
RELATED: Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
Bishop says that we could potentially be seeing interest rate cuts next year to bring us in line with the interest rate targets of 4.5%.
According to Mondi, there could be light at the end of the tunnel for consumers in the future, but this will depend on geopolitical factors.
He adds that if we want to see changes in our country, we need to make conscious choices about how we vote in the next elections.
This article first appeared on 702 : Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/10/09/19/19/coins-1726618_960_720.jpg
