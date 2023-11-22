People in the dating streets: What is caspering and is it kinder than ghosting?
John Maytham speaks to Paula Quinsee, founder of Engaged Humans, to discuss the difference between ghosting and caspering. Listen to the interview below.
If you're dating in the 21st century, you might be familiar with this scenario: sending a text to someone you've been hitting it off with, getting no response and before you know it, there are 94 blue ticked messages later... just from you.
Well, that's ghosting or more eloquently put by the internet:
Ghosting is connecting with someone online or in person and then out of the blue all communication ends from one person without giving the other person a warning or explanation and ignoring any subsequent attempts to communicate.
Or as Quinsee puts it, ghosting is "death by silence" and a rather cold and unkind way to end things with someone, but it has been the status quo in the dating streets.
There's no reciprocation, there's no reason, no closure, no nothing. It can leave the person on the receiving end in quite a distressed and emotional state - it's a severe form of rejection and abandonment which can be triggering for a lot of people.Paula Quinsee, Founder - Engaged Humans
Why do people ghost?
Quinsee says it's because we don't get taught how to have these difficult conversations which is why the majority of people avoid them.
Dating online also makes it easier not to say what we're really thinking or feeling, adds Quinsee.
But... caspering - another term that's entered the dating streets is making ghosting kinder
Quinsee says that this is a more a respectful way of gently letting the person know that things aren't working out with the courtesy of giving people closure or gradually breaking things off with them.
At the bottom of ghosting and caspering is a familiar foe for some - communication.
A skill most people don't really have, adds Quinsee.
Quinsee says we can get better at communicating with each other at schools and parents can play a large role in teaching kids how to have effective communication skills and how to handle conflict and difficult conversations so it becomes natural in their adulthood.
While it's easier to tell someone in person over coffee that you just don't see things going very far - this notion seems to be idealistic and not realistic - which ghosting and caspering have proven to be.
Good luck to everyone in or entering the dating streets!
