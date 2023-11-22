



JOHANNESBURG - As Johannesburg braces for the heatwave that’s expected to take hold in the coming days, the city’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) are on high alert.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected in Gauteng - as well as in Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal - from Wednesday until at least Friday.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: “As the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we will remain on high alert to make sure we can respond to all the incidents which might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg.”

READ: How to survive a heatwave

In the meantime, Mulaudzi urged residents across the city to take precautions.

“Residents are urged to stay hydrated, drink lots of water. Residents are also urged to stay away from direct sunlight especially between 11h00 and 15h00 in the afternoon.

“Those residents who are working directly into sunlight are urged to take regular breaks, as exposure to these extremely hot temperatures can cause heat exhaustion and heat cramps, which might lead to heat stroke.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave