Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town'

22 November 2023 12:36 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety.

John Maytham speaks to Nicky Schmidt (Chairperson of Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Chairperson of Friends of Table Mountain) about possible ways to keep Cape Town's wonder safe.

RELATED: 9 CASES OF MUGGING IN OCTOBER AS CRIME IN THE TABLE MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK RISES

Listen to the interview below.

Numerous criminal incidents involving local and foreign visitors over the past two months have placed those who frequent Table Mountain National Park on high alert.

Davies reports that R203 million went to South African National Parks (SANPARKS), but not much was spent on making Table Mountain - one of Africa's most popular tourist attractions - safer.

RELATED: IS THE BUZZER SAFETY APP THE KEY TO CURBING EXORBITANT CRIME ON TABLE MOUNTAIN?

To reduce the chances of attacks on hikers and visitors, Schmidt and Davies suggest the following precautions:

• Commitment, consolidated and real sustainability for ongoing safety and security.

• A regular presence from the City on Table Mountain with a multi-discipline and lateral approach for more resources/patrols on the mountain.

• A single entity should manage the safety of the Parks so there's a "one-stop shop" for accountability.

• Using technology such as drones for a more concerted approach to safety.

• Visible policing.

Davies recommends that the City of Cape Town should take over the management of Table Mountain.

SANPARKS are not being managed properly. It should be given back to the City.

Andy Davies, Chairperson - Friends of Table Mountain

Schmidt says there is no single entity that can solve the problem. "Like the Springboks, we are stronger together and should work together for better safety on Table Mountain."

We have to work together on this. We have to focus on the bigger picture and the common goal...

Nicky Schimdt, Chairperson - Parkscapes



