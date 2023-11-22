Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG - Consumer price inflation (CPI) has increased for a third consecutive month, jumping to 5.9% in October.
It comes up from 5.4% in the previous month.
Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the latest CPI reading on Wednesday.
It says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up costing consumers even more in October.
"Milk, eggs and cheese inflation quickened to 12,4% from 11,2% in September. Egg prices rose sharply in October, with the price index increasing by 13,4% from September. This pushed the annual rate to 24,4%.
"Consumer prices increased on average by 0,9% between September and October, the highest monthly rise in three months," said Stats SA.
EGG PRICES RISE AMID AVIAN FLU EPIDEMIC
The price for eggs rose sharply in October – mostly pushed up by the high demand for poultry products during the devastating avian flu outbreak.
The culling of millions of chickens led to shortages and panic-buying from anxious consumers.
During this period – Western Cape consumers felt the most pain with a tray of six eggs costing about R6 more in October.
This means consumers were paying more than R24 for half a dozen eggs.
Gauteng consumers had to fork out an additional R4 over the same period.
Stats SA says the Free State is the only province that bucked the trend – with breakfast in that province slightly cheaper.
Accelerated transport costs in October also contributed to higher inflation.
Annual consumer inflation has increased for a third consecutive month - jumping to 5,9% in October from 5,4% in September.
This article first appeared on EWN : Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80342773_young-african-man-buying-vegetables-in-grocery-section-at-supermarket-black-man-choose-vegetables-in.html
