BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years
John Maytham speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on world news [Skip to 2:44].
Gilchrist reports that the BBC has announced that 'Top Gear' will not be returning to television “for the foreseeable future."
In a statement, the BBC said it has “decided to rest the UK show until further notice."
Filming of the 34th series of 'Top Gear' was put on hold following presenter Freddie Flintoff’s accident at Dunsfold Aerodrome in December 2022.
Nine months after this injury, Flintoff returned to screen with his face looking "terrible" with scars and cuts.
Gilchrist reports that BBC compensated the presenter with £9 million.
But this was not Flintoff's first accident, as he previously lost control of a motorised trike at 124mph in a race against co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.
Gilchrist says it's the end of an era for fans of the show.
