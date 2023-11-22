Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024





Crystal Orderson speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below, skip to 04:05.)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande spoke on the new NSFAS model at a briefing on Tuesday.

This model includes direct payments to students and will not require 2024 applicants to submit supporting documents when they apply.

RELATED: Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances

Instead, Sassa, SARS and the Department of Home Affairs will verify student declarations, needing input from students only when NSFAS cannot verify parental relationships.

I know this was a big issue in all of the criticisms for the last while. Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Nzimande also vowed that if anyone 'robs' NSFAS they will 'come for them'.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande at a media briefing on 28 October 2021. Picture GCIS

The fact that you have to say that… that is just South Africa, isn’t it? Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Applications for NSFAS are open and will close on 31 January.