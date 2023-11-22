Cape Town unveils Insta-worthy new sign ahead of festive season





Crystal Orderson speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Cape Town is launching peak tourist season with its festive light switch-on and a new 'Cape Town' sign.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis posted a picture of the new sign on X, saying he is sure it will soon be recognised around the world.

Every year around the festive season, Cape Town sees a deluge of tourists from around the country and abroad.

The new Cape Town sign at the V&A Waterfront is sure to become an instantly recognizable Insta shot around the world 📲🌍



Well done to the team who worked on this 👏



Cape Town is ready to welcome the world this season. pic.twitter.com/cjUlC5qFJS ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 22, 2023

Cape Town is also preparing for its 54th Festive Lights Switch-on, which will take place on Sunday at the Grand Parade.

It is a very big event for Cape Town. Barbara Friedman

This year the theme is ‘A Future Hope’, a topical choice as we head towards the 2024 elections.