Cape Town unveils Insta-worthy new sign ahead of festive season
Crystal Orderson speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 07:22.)
Cape Town is launching peak tourist season with its festive light switch-on and a new 'Cape Town' sign.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis posted a picture of the new sign on X, saying he is sure it will soon be recognised around the world.
Every year around the festive season, Cape Town sees a deluge of tourists from around the country and abroad.
The new Cape Town sign at the V&A Waterfront is sure to become an instantly recognizable Insta shot around the world 📲🌍' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 22, 2023
Well done to the team who worked on this 👏
Cape Town is ready to welcome the world this season. pic.twitter.com/cjUlC5qFJS
RELATED: Get ready to deck the halls at the 54th Festive Lights Switch-on!
Cape Town is also preparing for its 54th Festive Lights Switch-on, which will take place on Sunday at the Grand Parade.
It is a very big event for Cape Town.Barbara Friedman
This year the theme is ‘A Future Hope’, a topical choice as we head towards the 2024 elections.
More from Local
Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert
"Some of these guys are armed with guns" - says accredited mountain guide and founder of Glam Trails, Tim Lundy.Read More
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101
"It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse."Read More
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave
A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weather Service has warned.Read More
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town'
Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety.Read More
Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made significant changes to be more student-centric.Read More
Spike in drug users' discarded needles leaves some Wynberg locals concerned
Some Wynberg residents are concerned by needles used by drug users being discarded inappropriately in public places.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?
The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.Read More
OUTA hauls NPA over coals for scrapping Koko graft case, citing ample evidence
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to former Eskom boss Matshela Koko’s friends and family.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this
These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from.Read More
Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024
Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations.Read More
Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much
South African higher education is plagued by inequalities due to the social and economic legacies of apartheid.Read More
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness
A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.Read More
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town'
Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety.Read More
People in the dating streets: What is caspering and is it kinder than ghosting?
We know ghosting but have you heard of its 'kinder' alternative, caspering?Read More
Earth is 2 degrees hotter than it was pre-industrial period – what's going on?
So – we haven’t failed, yet. But we are on a rapidly warming planet – and we can now clearly see the effect.Read More
Self-care essentials under R250 to add to your Black Friday cart
Get the most out of Black Friday by making some mindful purchases just for YOU before Black Friday month ends.Read More
Constantia food club connects local growers with consumers. Wins R1 million
Courtney Atkinson (cofounder of Constantia Food Club Hub) speaks about what the group does and what the prize means for it.Read More