Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert





Crystal Orderson speaks to hiking expert Tim Lundy and Table Mountain Watch's Andre van Schalkwyk about recent attacks and muggings on Table Mountain.

FILE: Lion's Head in Cape Town. © places4you/123rf.com

It's one of the most popular activities for locals and tourists alike, but hiking on some of the city's most popular trails has become fraught with danger.

So much so that local residents and mountain groups are planning to meet to discuss the issue of safety on the mountain.

Recently, three mountain rescuers were mugged after finishing a rescue on Lion's Head, marking the latest in a spate of muggings in the Table Mountain National Park.

On Friday, British ultramarathon star Tom Evans was attacked at knife point while on a training run at the end of Table Mountain road.

He has since announced he is pulling out of next weekend's RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town.

Lundy is advising people to exercise extreme caution while on the mountain and says he experienced an incident himself recently while hiking with a client.

A guy came out of nowhere. Luckily for us, the weather was so bad that the element of surprise for him was not there, he couldn't surprise us, because I was seriously alert at the time. Tim Lundy, Accredited mountain guide/Founder - Glam Trails

I had a weapon on me at the time and he saw the weapon and he continued [on] and looked back at some point...he disappeared back off the trail again. Tim Lundy, Accredited mountain guide/Founder - Glam Trails

I strongly advise people to pick another route, Lions Head, Signal Hill, at the moment, until they can get it under control, is really really just a very risky walk to do at the moment. Tim Lundy, Accredited mountain guide/Founder - Glam Trails

Lundy adds that one thing that can be done, particularly in the tourism space, is to encourage hotels and tour operators in the Western Cape to advise guests about hiking certain routes.

And for those who insist on heading onto certain trails, he has the following advice.

Firstly take someone who is very knowledgeable of the mountain and also go in bigger groups, but even bigger groups don't always work because some of these guys are armed with guns and will then rob everybody. Tim Lundy, Accredited mountain guide/Founder - Glam Trails

