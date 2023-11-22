'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air
Pippa Hudson interviews Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer.
Calling all water sports enthusiasts, the annual Red Bull King of the Air event returns to the Mother City for its 11th edition.
Depending on the weather and swell conditions, the window for this year’s event opens Saturday 25 November, and runs until Sunday 10 December.
The annual event sees competitors from far and wide achieving dazzling heights and pulling off incredible flips and turns.
One of the competitors is 19-year-old Luca Ceruti, who's been viewed as a podium contender for this year's event.
RELATED: Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking)
Ceruti's love for the different kinds of surfing started at a young age, after he followed in the footsteps of his professional windsurfer father.
Because of this influence and exposure, he knew from a young age this is what he was destined to do for the rest of his life.
However, due to the nature of the sport, one wrong move can cause a great impact, which he experienced first-hand.
I looked down at my leg and saw my bone sticking out of my calve.Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer
After several months of recovery, he was determined to get back out on the water, with more confidence than what he had before.
Ceruti believes that he has a good chance of making history, by being the first South African to win this event.
I believe that everything happens for a reason, and this break has definitely shaped me into who I am today.Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer
If everything goes right on the day with all of the visualisation I've been doing, it's not far off.Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer
This year we definitely have a very good chance of taking that podium.Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Instagram: @luca_ceruti_
More from Sport
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream'
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice.Read More
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness
A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.Read More
Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'
Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat.Read More
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’
The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter.Read More
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains...
Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery.Read More
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio
We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup.Read More
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke?
Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals.Read More
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires
The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football.Read More
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final
South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final.Read More