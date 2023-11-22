'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air





Pippa Hudson interviews Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer.

Calling all water sports enthusiasts, the annual Red Bull King of the Air event returns to the Mother City for its 11th edition.

Depending on the weather and swell conditions, the window for this year’s event opens Saturday 25 November, and runs until Sunday 10 December.

The annual event sees competitors from far and wide achieving dazzling heights and pulling off incredible flips and turns.

One of the competitors is 19-year-old Luca Ceruti, who's been viewed as a podium contender for this year's event.

Ceruti's love for the different kinds of surfing started at a young age, after he followed in the footsteps of his professional windsurfer father.

Because of this influence and exposure, he knew from a young age this is what he was destined to do for the rest of his life.

However, due to the nature of the sport, one wrong move can cause a great impact, which he experienced first-hand.

I looked down at my leg and saw my bone sticking out of my calve. Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer

After several months of recovery, he was determined to get back out on the water, with more confidence than what he had before.

Ceruti believes that he has a good chance of making history, by being the first South African to win this event.

I believe that everything happens for a reason, and this break has definitely shaped me into who I am today. Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer

If everything goes right on the day with all of the visualisation I've been doing, it's not far off. Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer

This year we definitely have a very good chance of taking that podium. Luca Ceruti, Professional Kitesurfer

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.