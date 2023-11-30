Dance the day away... Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist is HOT and SEXY
Groove the day away with Radisson Red's vibey rooftop party series.
Below are more details about RED's Summer Playlist:
Where and what: Summer rooftop party curated for the lovers of music, views and summer vibes.
Location: Radisson Red, Silo District, V & A Waterfront
Event Dates: 2nd December, 9th December (13h00 - 22h00)
Groove the summer days away with Radisson Red's fresh rooftop party, Red Summer Playlist. Their parties tick all the boxes: great music, incredible views, gorgeous sunsets and the ultimate summer vibe. All it needs is you to make it an unforgettable experience. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to see the DJs Duo, Pascal and Pearce live as they headline this fun rooftop series.
The event starts at 1pm and ends at 10pm. Local DJs will warm up the decks in the afternoon and, as the sun sets, special guests of the DJ Duo, Pascal and Pearce will shake things up before the headliners hit us with their set.
Speaking from experience, arrive as early as you can to take in every moment of the rooftop party. Bring a power bank along, for when your phone's battery runs low; you'll want to snap those summer moments.
Keep tabs on Radisson Red's social media platforms to find out how you can grab some tickets, and stay tuned to Kfm 94.5 for more information regarding tickets for this event.
Pro Tip: Be mindful of the wind, when choosing your outfit for the event.
Radisson Red's social media handles: IG + FB
CHECK OUT THE IG REEL OF BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:
CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:
Explore Cape Town in a sidecar Kayak during sunset Welcome summer with a sunset cruise
HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT RED SUMMER PLAYLIST:
This article first appeared on KFM : Dance the day away... Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist is HOT and SEXY
More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus
Ute Hermanus visits Sevruga (V&A waterfront). Romantic date night loading...
Ute Hermanus visits Sevruga for a lavish dining experience at the V & A Waterfront.Read More
[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus tries out a treetop obstacle course
Channel your inner Tarzan and experience a tree-top obstacle course with Acrobranch.Read More
[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus goes shark cage diving in Gansbaai!
Ute Hermanus faces her fears and goes shark cage diving with Cape Shark Adventures. It's a thrilling experience, would you do it?Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.Read More
Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West
Ute Hermanus tries out something different with Axe'd in Somerset West.Read More
[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'
Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant
Every week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Take the family out for a meal at Ashley's family restaurant in Goodwood.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Visit George's Coffee Bar for a caffeine boost
Each week Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Visit George's Coffee Bar for your caffeine boostRead More
Unlock the Cape: Play a game of Cave Golf
Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Go putt putt'ing with friends inside a cave at the V & A Waterfront!Read More