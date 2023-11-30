Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

Dance the day away... Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist is HOT and SEXY

30 November 2023 12:49 PM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
#WesternCape
capetown
cape town lifestyle
Cape Town summer
Cape summer

It's summer! Get your butt on the floor with a rooftop party, Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist, featuring DJ Duo, Pascal & Pearce.

Groove the day away with Radisson Red's vibey rooftop party series.

Below are more details about RED's Summer Playlist:

Where and what: Summer rooftop party curated for the lovers of music, views and summer vibes.

Location: Radisson Red, Silo District, V & A Waterfront

Event Dates: 2nd December, 9th December (13h00 - 22h00)

Groove the summer days away with Radisson Red's fresh rooftop party, Red Summer Playlist. Their parties tick all the boxes: great music, incredible views, gorgeous sunsets and the ultimate summer vibe. All it needs is you to make it an unforgettable experience. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to see the DJs Duo, Pascal and Pearce live as they headline this fun rooftop series.

The event starts at 1pm and ends at 10pm. Local DJs will warm up the decks in the afternoon and, as the sun sets, special guests of the DJ Duo, Pascal and Pearce will shake things up before the headliners hit us with their set.

snapinstaapp-398442272-18269003923160703-6690592056736800114-n-1080jpg

Speaking from experience, arrive as early as you can to take in every moment of the rooftop party. Bring a power bank along, for when your phone's battery runs low; you'll want to snap those summer moments.

snapinstaapp-398580247-18269003863160703-3224226136225961578-n-1080jpg

Keep tabs on Radisson Red's social media platforms to find out how you can grab some tickets, and stay tuned to Kfm 94.5 for more information regarding tickets for this event.

Pro Tip: Be mindful of the wind, when choosing your outfit for the event.

Radisson Red's social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE IG REEL OF BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:

CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:

Explore Cape Town in a sidecar Kayak during sunset Welcome summer with a sunset cruise

HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT RED SUMMER PLAYLIST:


This article first appeared on KFM : Dance the day away... Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist is HOT and SEXY




