'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101
John Maytham speaks to Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group about unwanted calls from call centres.
"Hello, how are you?"
So starts the conversations (often very brief) of the seemingly endless number of calls South Africans are receiving from call centres daily.
In many cases, these agents are following a script, and it's not unusual to be given the answer, "I'm good, thanks for asking" in response to your actual question of "Who is calling please?"
Haigh says often these call centres have no business at all contacting you if you have previously asked for your number to be removed from the call list.
Challenge them. Just say, I'm on the do not call list, I want to speak to your manager, how did you get my number?Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group
There are no set standards on how to introduce yourself on a call, they are of course coached on how to get into a conversation as soon as possible.Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group
It is pretty creepy when some stranger's asking you how you are, there are far more pleasant ways, introducing themselves straight away [for example] so you know what you're in for.Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group
There have to be regulations and there aren't any regulations.Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group
Haigh admits there is a high turnover in call centre work and says working as an agent is thankless work and agents "get a lot of abuse".
She adds that you can opt out of such calls - visit www.dmasa.org to opt out of receiving spam calls.
