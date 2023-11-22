Streaming issues? Report here
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101
Cape Town unveils Insta-worthy new sign ahead of festive season
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
DA's Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier
Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA
Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town'
People in the dating streets: What is caspering and is it kinder than ghosting?
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream'
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla's success – choir teacher
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul!
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes
For every 10 hostages released, we'll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here's how it needs to rethink its approach
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms'
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101

"It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse."

John Maytham speaks to Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group about unwanted calls from call centres.

"Hello, how are you?"

So starts the conversations (often very brief) of the seemingly endless number of calls South Africans are receiving from call centres daily.

In many cases, these agents are following a script, and it's not unusual to be given the answer, "I'm good, thanks for asking" in response to your actual question of "Who is calling please?"

Haigh says often these call centres have no business at all contacting you if you have previously asked for your number to be removed from the call list.

Challenge them. Just say, I'm on the do not call list, I want to speak to your manager, how did you get my number?

Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group

There are no set standards on how to introduce yourself on a call, they are of course coached on how to get into a conversation as soon as possible.

Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group

It is pretty creepy when some stranger's asking you how you are, there are far more pleasant ways, introducing themselves straight away [for example] so you know what you're in for.

Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group

There have to be regulations and there aren't any regulations.

Sharon Haigh, CEO at Contact Centre Management Group

Haigh admits there is a high turnover in call centre work and says working as an agent is thankless work and agents "get a lot of abuse".

She adds that you can opt out of such calls - visit www.dmasa.org to opt out of receiving spam calls.

RELATED:The Science Of ... Call Centres




