Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024





Crystal Orderson speaks to Rubab Abdoolla, Euromonitor International Research Consultant.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Consumer trends have evolved over time to match overall global interests.

According to the report, consumers want to ensure that how they spend their money aligns with their overall beliefs, benefits their personal health and financial well-being, and they are swayed by personalised content.

One thing that has been noticed according to Abdoolla, is that AI is playing a role in consumer behaviour.

Consumers are making use of ChatGPT and similar programmes to make shopping lists and plan mundane tasks, which then affects their choices.

In addition to this, she says sustainability has become extremely important and consumers want brands to prove their commitment to the environment rather than just ‘greenwashing.’

Consumers want businesses to prove that what they are doing has a genuine impact. Rubab Abdoolla, Euromonitor International Research Consultant

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Brands do not only need to prove their commitment to sustainability, but also need to align to the consumers overall social and political beliefs.

One of the primary focuses for South African consumers is affordability, especially as so many of us face economic struggles.

We see consumers increasingly using clever strategies to get the very best deals. Rubab Abdoolla, Euromonitor International Research Consultant

Finally, consumers are very interested in products that are proven to have health and wellness benefits.