[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus goes shark cage diving in Gansbaai!
Where and what: Join Cape Shark Adventures for an exciting shark cage diving experience in Gansbaai. Includes transfer from Cape Town along with a light breakfast and lunch.
Address: 1 Swart Street, Kleinbaai, Gansbaai
Operation hours: Monday–Sunday (6am–6pm)
My experience and more information about shark cage diving:
You only have one life, so why not face your fears? I tried something I never thought I'd ever do, let alone consider. I went shark cage diving in Gansbaai! It's not as scary as you think; it's nothing close to the iconic movie 'Jaws'.
There is a transfer that departs from and returns to Cape Town, allowing you to save on petrol, mentally prepare for the adventure ahead and squeeze in a nap on the road if you booked the early session. It also gives you the opportunity to familiarise yourself with some of your group members.
Upon our arrival at the Cape Shark Adventures base in Gansbaai, we received our wetsuits while a light breakfast was served. Once everyone had settled, the group received a safety briefing and a non-operational shark cage was on site for demonstration. This cage offered the perfect photo opportunity.
The real adventure began once the group took the short walk to the harbour, boarded the boat and headed out into the water. The ride out was about 10 minutes to the anchoring point. Then, bait was thrown out, and the group waited eagerly for the first shark spotting. We each got two opportunities to go down into the water. The entire experience lasts for about 2.5 hours.
After the fun, we returned to the base where a delicious light lunch awaited us.
Shark cage diving is a thrilling adventure experience and one to consider putting on your bucket list.
PRO TIP:
I highly recommend taking anti-nausea tablets the night before and on the day to avoid getting seasick.
There are showers; bring a towel and a change of clothes.
