Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this

Have you received calls from estate agents lately inquiring if you're keen to sell your property?

If you've asked them how they got your details and home address, their answer is typically "the Deeds Office".

But, if this is the case, doesn't it go against the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act?

Knowler reached out to Nomzamo Zondi, Senior Manager Communications and Media at the Information Regulator who said "While any person can access details of ownership of a property at the Deeds Office, allowing for verification of the owner by persons such as estate agents in order to prevent fraud, this processing should have personal information processing limitations as outlined in POPIA conditions for lawful processing."

Unfortunately, she added that there are estate agents who abuse the access to information, and "harass owners to sell their property or for other reasons other than verifications of which is contravention of POPIA."

Conveyancing Attorney Gillian Erasmus who works at the Deeds Office weighed in, adding that "the only information stored there is the name, ID number and marital status of the buyer and seller of each property," adding that "There are no physical addresses, no telephone numbers, and no e-mail addresses."

While information is shared with the municipality for a rates clearance certificate and with Sars for a transfer duty receipt, Erasmus emphasises that it's done through a secure channel directly with the municipality, and the chances of information being leaked is highly unlikely.

But, because information is shared with managing agents and body corporates, Erasmus says that there is a chance that personal information is leaked this way.

If you receive these calls claiming that they've gotten your number from the Deeds Office, beware that this is untrue, make a note of the agent and agency which called you, and lodge that complaint at POPIAComplaints@inforegulator.org.za.

You tell the agency 'do not call me'. It's a transgression of POPIA and the Consumer Protection Act. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

