SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future? Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%). 22 November 2023 7:04 PM
Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert "Some of these guys are armed with guns" - says accredited mountain guide and founder of Glam Trails, Tim Lundy. 22 November 2023 4:53 PM
View all Local
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
View all Politics
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield get... 22 November 2023 9:33 PM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
View all Business
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from. 22 November 2023 4:48 PM
Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024 Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations. 22 November 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
View all Sport
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash. 22 November 2023 1:06 PM
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
View all Opinion
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.

Bruce Whitfield talks car insurance with consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Are you aware that if your car is insured for PERSONAL use - allowing you to drive to and from work only, a claim for an accident that happened for instance while you were driving to a work-related conference could be denied?

That is just one example - Wendy Knowler cites others which may seem ridiculous, but were upheld by the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance because of the terms of the policies concerned.

© bowie15/123rf.com
© bowie15/123rf.com

In one instance an insurer rejected a claim for a motor vehicle collision that occurred when the client was on his way to meet a friend for dinner to discuss a business proposition.

The insurer argued that, because the insured was not using the vehicle for personal use at the time of the accident, but instead was driving to a business meeting at a location other than his regular place of business, he did not enjoy cover at the time of the incident.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Because the insurer rejected the claim in accordance with a proper interpretation of the terms of its policy, this Ombud’s office upheld the rejection.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler's warning: If you use your car for anything other than commuting to a single place of work, you generally need business use cover, or you risk having a claim rejected.

PERSONAL vs BUSINESS USE:

Private Use: Only for private and social purposes, includes driving to and from your REGULAR place of employment. Does not include any other form of business travel.

Business Use: Use of your car as part of your work function, e.g. if you have to travel to clients or attend meetings outside of your primary place of employment. A vehicle that is insured for business use will also be covered for private use.

You also need to choose business use if you attend the following:

• meetings away from the office

• training courses or conferences

• banks, if carrying out a business related transaction

• post offices, if collecting business correspondence

• company team-building event

• business-related social or networking events

Knowler notes that some personal motor policies do provide some wriggle room.

She cites the policy wording for 'domestic use' shared by Christelle Colman, CEO of Ami Underwriting Managers:

Domestic Use: Domestic purposes relating to vehicles means you may use it for social and private travel, travel to and from work, as well as travel for business or occupational purposes once a week. If more than once a week, it cannot be covered under domestic use.

Christelle Colman, CEO - Ami Underwriting Managers

The Ombud's office emphasized that whether or not you have any wriggle room re what your insurer considers to be personal/domestic use, depends entirely on the wording of your policy.

If it is a direct marketer, it is prudent for the agent to disclose this to the insured if it is part of the underwriting criteria, for the purpose of accepting the risk based on the use , and then the calculation of the premium. And if it’s a policy through a broker, then the broker must properly advise the insured of the requirements of the policy in terms of the use of the vehicle.

Thasnim Dawood, Senior assistant ombudsman - Short-Term Insurance

At the same time, the insured party must be transparent about the use of the vehicle when purchasing a policy, Dawood added.

"Assume nothing" is Wendy Knowler's advice.

She urges clients to read the USE section of their policy carefully.

If you do occasionally use your car for work purposes, other than driving to and from your office, best you either have a personal use policy which allows for such things, or upgrade your policy to a business one.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The premium will cost more of course, but this option could save you a great deal of money in the long run.

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article




