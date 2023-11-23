New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption





Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Roux, Senior Associate for Forensics at law firm ENSafrica.

South Africa is nearing implementation of 'groundbreaking' new anti-corruption legislation, reports law firm ENSafrica.

The Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is a proposed amendment to thePrevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), due to be considered on 29 November by the National Council of Provinces.

The introduction of this offence is arguably one of the most far-reaching recommendations of the State Capture Commission, ENSafrica says.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

The wording of the proposed new offence is closely aligned with the version proposed in the State Capture Report.

ENSafrica says it also draws inspiration from the 'failure to prevent bribery offences' contained the UK's Bribery Act.

In terms of the proposed section 34A, an entity will be guilty of an offence if a person associated with that entity gives or agrees, or offers to give any gratification to another person (as currently prohibited in terms of Chapter 2 of PRECCA) intending to obtain or retain business or an advantage for that entity. ENSafrica

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Adrian Roux, senior associate for Forensics at ENSafrica.

Roux notes that the proposed law is not about a failure to report corruption, which is an obligation that already exists in our legislation.

It's effectively if an organisation fails to stop a particular person associated with it, like an employee, an independent contractor... that organisation itself can ultimately be convicted of the offence, even if they weren't aware of it, and that's the groundbreaking development that we're looking at. Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

Roux sketches the broader context and the lessons learned particularly from the work of the Zondo Commission.

"For a long time we really considered corruption a public sector issue, and what we learned... is that we wouldn't have witnessed state capture, and corruption generally, to the extent that we did if we didn't have a degree of complicity from the privatesector."

RELATED: Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll

This new development is part of the effort to encourage the private sector to play its part in reducing corruption, Roux says.

An oft-cited phrase in this regard is, in any corrupt transaction we've got the corruptee and the corruptor, and we really need to tackle this problem from both sides. I think that's what this legislation is trying to achieve. Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

Coupled to this potential new offence that companies can commit is also a potential way out for them, Roux emphasizes.

The defence available to companies is that they have in place adequate procedures to prevent corruption happening in the first place... That is really incentivising companies to implement anti-corruption programmes, to do whatever they can to meet this threshold of adequate procedures. Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

This isn't changing the existing regime where individuals who engage in corrupt practices can be prosecuted in their personal capacity. What we're trying to do in addition to that (and we must continue to prosecute those who are guilty of these crimes), is to put the company itself in the crosshairs. Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

This means the company itself can be convicted, which will come with a fine and also potentially significant consequences like possible blacklisting, he explains.

Yes, this includes state-owned companies... The wording we're currently looking at would apply to all members of the private sector, as well as incorporated state-owned entities. Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

Hear more detail in the interview audio at the top of the article