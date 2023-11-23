Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Taps could run dry by 2030: 'We NEED to take water seriously' South Africa is a water scarce country and could run out of drinking water by 2030. 23 November 2023 3:35 PM
Lizards and other species are evolving with climate change, but not fast enough Scientific studies show that climate change is occurring much faster than species are changing. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
Oscar Pistorius might be a free man tomorrow. Reevas mom 'not opposing release.' Oscar Pistorius faces the parole board on Friday, 24 November 2023. 23 November 2023 1:41 PM
View all Local
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance. 23 November 2023 1:30 PM
Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian' This is after Kopanong African National Congress Mayor Xolani Tseletsele threatened Kalebe Kalebe after he complained about potho... 23 November 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thurs... 23 November 2023 7:06 PM
100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November "OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly. 23 November 2023 5:09 PM
South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about. 23 November 2023 10:09 AM
View all Business
Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 23 November 2023 5:34 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Follow up: 'I no longer have sleepless nights' – Deal or No Deal SA R125k winner For Gomo, it's more than just the money – she's become braver, no longer doubts herself and cares less about what people think. 23 November 2023 5:07 PM
Local animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' wins International Emmy Award The animation, produced by Magic Light Pictures, has won the International Emmy for Best Kids' Animation. 23 November 2023 10:22 AM
'Voetsek! Bathong! Yoh! We make LOTS of sounds!' Tyla teaches Americans SA slang [WATCH] Tyla teaches Americans elite South African slang, explains her biggest irritations and chats about red flags in men. 23 November 2023 9:46 AM
View all Entertainment
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune. 23 November 2023 12:16 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
View all Opinion
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption

23 November 2023 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Bribery
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Raymond Zondo
ENSafrica
anti-corruption
state capture report
Zondo commission

The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Roux, Senior Associate for Forensics at law firm ENSafrica.

South Africa is nearing implementation of 'groundbreaking' new anti-corruption legislation, reports law firm ENSafrica.

The Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is a proposed amendment to thePrevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), due to be considered on 29 November by the National Council of Provinces.

The introduction of this offence is arguably one of the most far-reaching recommendations of the State Capture Commission, ENSafrica says.

© rawpixel/123rf.com
© rawpixel/123rf.com

The wording of the proposed new offence is closely aligned with the version proposed in the State Capture Report.

ENSafrica says it also draws inspiration from the 'failure to prevent bribery offences' contained the UK's Bribery Act.

In terms of the proposed section 34A, an entity will be guilty of an offence if a person associated with that entity gives or agrees, or offers to give any gratification to another person (as currently prohibited in terms of Chapter 2 of PRECCA) intending to obtain or retain business or an advantage for that entity.

ENSafrica

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Adrian Roux, senior associate for Forensics at ENSafrica.

Roux notes that the proposed law is not about a failure to report corruption, which is an obligation that already exists in our legislation.

It's effectively if an organisation fails to stop a particular person associated with it, like an employee, an independent contractor... that organisation itself can ultimately be convicted of the offence, even if they weren't aware of it, and that's the groundbreaking development that we're looking at.

Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

Roux sketches the broader context and the lessons learned particularly from the work of the Zondo Commission.

"For a long time we really considered corruption a public sector issue, and what we learned... is that we wouldn't have witnessed state capture, and corruption generally, to the extent that we did if we didn't have a degree of complicity from the privatesector."

RELATED: Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll

This new development is part of the effort to encourage the private sector to play its part in reducing corruption, Roux says.

An oft-cited phrase in this regard is, in any corrupt transaction we've got the corruptee and the corruptor, and we really need to tackle this problem from both sides. I think that's what this legislation is trying to achieve.

Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

Coupled to this potential new offence that companies can commit is also a potential way out for them, Roux emphasizes.

The defence available to companies is that they have in place adequate procedures to prevent corruption happening in the first place... That is really incentivising companies to implement anti-corruption programmes, to do whatever they can to meet this threshold of adequate procedures.

Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

This isn't changing the existing regime where individuals who engage in corrupt practices can be prosecuted in their personal capacity. What we're trying to do in addition to that (and we must continue to prosecute those who are guilty of these crimes), is to put the company itself in the crosshairs.

Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

This means the company itself can be convicted, which will come with a fine and also potentially significant consequences like possible blacklisting, he explains.

Yes, this includes state-owned companies... The wording we're currently looking at would apply to all members of the private sector, as well as incorporated state-owned entities.

Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica

Hear more detail in the interview audio at the top of the article




