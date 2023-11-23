Muizenberg beach is SAFE for swimming (there'll be signs when it's not) - City
Mike Wills interviews Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management for the City of Cape Town.
Listen below.
As we eagerly welcome summer and long-awaited beach days, the current state of water pollution in Muizenberg remains a concern for locals.
According to reports, alarming levels of E.coli were detected in Muizenberg's water.
While it's difficult to give an exact reading of the water quality in the Cape due to the size of our coastline, according to the National Water Quality Guideline, Muizenberg's water falls under the 'good' and 'excellent' bracket, says Oelofse.
Having less than 180 enterococci per 100ml is good; Muizenberg has 77 enterococci per 100ml, meaning there is a low risk of illnesses associated with faeces in the water.
There will be signage on the beach if it is unsafe to swim. Please heed the warnings, asks Oelofse.
Coastal water quality is not something that's an absolute.Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management – City of Cape Town
We never can say that the water is 100% safe for swimming.Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management – City of Cape Town
Source : https://ewn.co.za
