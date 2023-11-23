Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank
John Perlman interviews Benedicte Baduel, Senior Economist at the World Bank.
According to a World Bank report, our already-crippling economy is in trouble if crime in South Africa persists.
The prevalence of crime remains a grave concern, as South Africa has consistently found its place amongst the top five countries globally for homicide rates, and has a steep growth in key infrastructure theft.
The South Africa Economic Update, entitled Safety First: The Economic Cost of Crime in South Africa estimates that crime costs the economy at least 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) annually.
The 10% is comprised of:
- Transfer costs (3%): This is the direct loss in terms of stolen property
- Protection costs (4%): Security and insurance
- Missed economic costs (3%)
Additionally, the report highlights that sustainably reducing crime requires addressing root causes linked to socioeconomic challenges, such as unemployment and poverty.
Due to a lack of data to accurately represent the magnitude of crime and theft in SA, it's difficult to fully comprehend the true extent that it has on the economy, says Baduel.
Crime is on everybody's mind and we all have anecdotal experiences, and we all get a sense that it is really hurting the economy.Benedicte Baduel, Senior Economist – World Bank
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank
Source : Pixabay: QuinceCreative
More from Local
‘We have to stay focused on the mission’: Eskom working on 2 year recovery plan
South Africa has once again been plunged into stage four loadshedding, as Eskom sits with R63 billion in municipal debt.Read More
Cape Town police make R100 million counterfeit goods bust
The multi-million rand bust, which was made by police on Wednesday, marked the third of its kind in Bellville in 2023.Read More
South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study
The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.Read More
Muizenberg beach is SAFE for swimming (there'll be signs when it's not) - City
We never can say that the water is always 100% safe for swimming, says Gregg Oelofse (Coastal Management, City of Cape Town).Read More
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.Read More
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).Read More
Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert
"Some of these guys are armed with guns" - says accredited mountain guide and founder of Glam Trails, Tim Lundy.Read More
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101
"It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse."Read More
Cape Town unveils Insta-worthy new sign ahead of festive season
Cape Town has unveiled a new sign at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
More from Business
South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study
The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.Read More
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision
The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.Read More
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO
Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.Read More
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.Read More
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).Read More
Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay
The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection.Read More
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA
Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even more in October.Read More
Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'
Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios.Read More