Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
'We have to stay focused on the mission': Eskom working on 2 year recovery plan South Africa has once again been plunged into stage four loadshedding, as Eskom sits with R63 billion in municipal debt.
Cape Town police make R100 million counterfeit goods bust The multi-million rand bust, which was made by police on Wednesday, marked the third of its kind in Bellville in 2023.
South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.
Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment Parliament's justice committee said the judges' two written submissions were enough, making it unnecessary for them to appear befo...
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector's fault.
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,...
Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank The report aims to provide to a better understanding of the impact of crime on South Africa's economic growth.
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank's target band of 3% and...
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield get...
SCAM ALERT: How to stop Black Friday from becoming a dark December Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, which means scammers will also go out of their way to catch the cons...
Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co...
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world's best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner.
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women's Champions League twice.
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.
Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments The Oscar winner joins actress Melissa Barrera who has also been fired following comments she made about the conflict.
Local animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' wins International Emmy Award The animation, produced by Magic Light Pictures, has won the International Emmy for Best Kids' Animation.
Happy 31st birthday, 'Pop Chameleon' Miley Cyrus! From Hannah Montana to Flowers - we've seen Cyrus grow up with some of these hits along the way.
Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops.
Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn't imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya.
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start.
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector's fault.
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety.
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.
Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank

23 November 2023 10:07 AM
by Amy Fraser
The report aims to provide to a better understanding of the impact of crime on South Africa’s economic growth.

John Perlman interviews Benedicte Baduel, Senior Economist at the World Bank.

According to a World Bank report, our already-crippling economy is in trouble if crime in South Africa persists.

The prevalence of crime remains a grave concern, as South Africa has consistently found its place amongst the top five countries globally for homicide rates, and has a steep growth in key infrastructure theft.

The South Africa Economic Update, entitled Safety First: The Economic Cost of Crime in South Africa estimates that crime costs the economy at least 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) annually.

The 10% is comprised of:

  • Transfer costs (3%): This is the direct loss in terms of stolen property
  • Protection costs (4%): Security and insurance
  • Missed economic costs (3%)

Additionally, the report highlights that sustainably reducing crime requires addressing root causes linked to socioeconomic challenges, such as unemployment and poverty.

Due to a lack of data to accurately represent the magnitude of crime and theft in SA, it's difficult to fully comprehend the true extent that it has on the economy, says Baduel.

corruption, gun, money / Pixabay: QuinceCreative
corruption, gun, money / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

Crime is on everybody's mind and we all have anecdotal experiences, and we all get a sense that it is really hurting the economy.

Benedicte Baduel, Senior Economist – World Bank

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank




Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

‘We have to stay focused on the mission’: Eskom working on 2 year recovery plan

23 November 2023 10:19 AM

South Africa has once again been plunged into stage four loadshedding, as Eskom sits with R63 billion in municipal debt.

Cape Town police make R100 million counterfeit goods bust

23 November 2023 10:16 AM

The multi-million rand bust, which was made by police on Wednesday, marked the third of its kind in Bellville in 2023.

Cape Town police make R100 million counterfeit goods bust

23 November 2023 10:16 AM

The multi-million rand bust, which was made by police on Wednesday, marked the third of its kind in Bellville in 2023.

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study

23 November 2023 10:09 AM

The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.

FILE: An aerial view of Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Muizenberg beach is SAFE for swimming (there'll be signs when it's not) - City

23 November 2023 8:53 AM

We never can say that the water is always 100% safe for swimming, says Gregg Oelofse (Coastal Management, City of Cape Town).

Image credit: Zero Carbon Charge on Facebook (Charge.co.za)

SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction

22 November 2023 8:00 PM

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?

22 November 2023 7:04 PM

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).

FILE: Lion's Head in Cape Town. © places4you/123rf.com

Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert

22 November 2023 4:53 PM

"Some of these guys are armed with guns" - says accredited mountain guide and founder of Glam Trails, Tim Lundy.

Image: 123rf.com

'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101

22 November 2023 4:18 PM

"It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse."

FILE: Cape Town's new sign. Picture: @geordinhl/X

Cape Town unveils Insta-worthy new sign ahead of festive season

22 November 2023 12:49 PM

Cape Town has unveiled a new sign at the V&A Waterfront.

FILE: The heatwave will also affect surrounding provinces including Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free state and North West. Picture: pixabay.com

Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave

22 November 2023 12:38 PM

A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weather Service has warned.

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study

23 November 2023 10:09 AM

The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702.

Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision

23 November 2023 7:01 AM

The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.

Nedbank has appointed Absa financial director Jason Quinn as its new CEO. Image supplied

Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO

22 November 2023 9:33 PM

Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.

© bowie15/123rf.com

Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work

22 November 2023 8:26 PM

Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.

Image credit: Zero Carbon Charge on Facebook (Charge.co.za)

SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction

22 November 2023 8:00 PM

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?

22 November 2023 7:04 PM

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).

Image of Checkers supermarket - Shoprite Holdings

Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay

22 November 2023 1:54 PM

The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection.

Image: © rido/123rf.com

Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA

22 November 2023 11:37 AM

Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even more in October.

Gender pay gap / Pixabay: geralt

Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'

22 November 2023 11:35 AM

Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios.

Picture: pixabay.com

Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist

22 November 2023 10:18 AM

The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.

