Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future? Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%). 22 November 2023 7:04 PM
Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert "Some of these guys are armed with guns" - says accredited mountain guide and founder of Glam Trails, Tim Lundy. 22 November 2023 4:53 PM
View all Local
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
View all Politics
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield get... 22 November 2023 9:33 PM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
View all Business
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from. 22 November 2023 4:48 PM
Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024 Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations. 22 November 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
View all Sport
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash. 22 November 2023 1:06 PM
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO

22 November 2023 9:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Daniel Mminele
Absa
Jason Quinn

Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.

Nedbank has appointed a new CEO to take over from Mike Brown, picking a top exec from Absa.

Up until his new appointment, Jason Quinn was the financial director at Absa.

The 49-year-old banker will step in as Nedbank chief executive when Brown retires in May 2024.

Nedbank has appointed Absa financial director Jason Quinn as its new CEO. Image supplied
Nedbank has appointed Absa financial director Jason Quinn as its new CEO. Image supplied

Quinn also served as Absa interim CEO for some time after the resignation of Daniel Mminele, who is now the Nedbank chairperson.

Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Mminele, quipping that the Nedbank chair went back to his old stomping ground to find Brown's replacement.

We're obviously delighted to have secured a candidate of Jason's calibre, with the wealth of experience in banking and financial services that he'll bring to Nedbank to add to the strength of our team.

Daniel Mminele, Chair - Nedbank

Mminele outlines what he says was a very thorough selection process, facilitated by a reputable international firm with a strong presence in South Africa.

Candidates - both internal and external - were matched against a success profile for a CEO that the board had developed, he explains.

The Nedbank chair notes that while he knows Quinn well through their previous working relationship at Absa, this neither advantaged nor disadvantaged him as a candidate.

This was a collective board process, which went through the criteria that we had set and assessed his capabilities, his leadership skills... how we think he would fit in in terms of our culture, in terms of being values-driven, and a human-centered leader...

Daniel Mminele, Chair - Nedbank

It is against that assessment that Jason emerged as the most suitable candidate to be the next leader of Nedbank.

Daniel Mminele, Chair - Nedbank

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Mminele




22 November 2023 9:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Daniel Mminele
Absa
Jason Quinn

More from Business

© bowie15/123rf.com

Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work

22 November 2023 8:26 PM

Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Zero Carbon Charge on Facebook (Charge.co.za)

SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction

22 November 2023 8:00 PM

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?

22 November 2023 7:04 PM

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Checkers supermarket - Shoprite Holdings

Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay

22 November 2023 1:54 PM

The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/123rf.com

Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA

22 November 2023 11:37 AM

Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even more in October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gender pay gap / Pixabay: geralt

Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'

22 November 2023 11:35 AM

Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist

22 November 2023 10:18 AM

The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Constantia Food Hub website

Constantia food club connects local growers with consumers. Wins R1 million

22 November 2023 9:58 AM

Courtney Atkinson (cofounder of Constantia Food Club Hub) speaks about what the group does and what the prize means for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko appeared in the Middelburg Regional Court on 21 November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?

22 November 2023 9:13 AM

The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Private sector has no interest in the growth of SA - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

22 November 2023 8:20 AM

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is accusing the private sector of "engineering the collapse" of the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dangerous: Avoid Signal Hill and Lions Head for now says hiking expert

Local

Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024

Lifestyle

Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: ANC pothole mayor suspended, a heatwave in SA

22 November 2023 10:21 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kusazoshisa eGoli namaphethelo

22 November 2023 10:17 PM

Ramaphosa hopes truce between Israel, Palestine strengthens efforts to end war

22 November 2023 9:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA