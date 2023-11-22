Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO
Nedbank has appointed a new CEO to take over from Mike Brown, picking a top exec from Absa.
Up until his new appointment, Jason Quinn was the financial director at Absa.
The 49-year-old banker will step in as Nedbank chief executive when Brown retires in May 2024.
Quinn also served as Absa interim CEO for some time after the resignation of Daniel Mminele, who is now the Nedbank chairperson.
Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Mminele, quipping that the Nedbank chair went back to his old stomping ground to find Brown's replacement.
We're obviously delighted to have secured a candidate of Jason's calibre, with the wealth of experience in banking and financial services that he'll bring to Nedbank to add to the strength of our team.Daniel Mminele, Chair - Nedbank
Mminele outlines what he says was a very thorough selection process, facilitated by a reputable international firm with a strong presence in South Africa.
Candidates - both internal and external - were matched against a success profile for a CEO that the board had developed, he explains.
The Nedbank chair notes that while he knows Quinn well through their previous working relationship at Absa, this neither advantaged nor disadvantaged him as a candidate.
This was a collective board process, which went through the criteria that we had set and assessed his capabilities, his leadership skills... how we think he would fit in in terms of our culture, in terms of being values-driven, and a human-centered leader...Daniel Mminele, Chair - Nedbank
It is against that assessment that Jason emerged as the most suitable candidate to be the next leader of Nedbank.Daniel Mminele, Chair - Nedbank
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Mminele
More from Business
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.Read More
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).Read More
Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay
The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection.Read More
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA
Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even more in October.Read More
Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'
Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More
Constantia food club connects local growers with consumers. Wins R1 million
Courtney Atkinson (cofounder of Constantia Food Club Hub) speaks about what the group does and what the prize means for it.Read More
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?
The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.Read More