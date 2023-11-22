Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO





Nedbank has appointed a new CEO to take over from Mike Brown, picking a top exec from Absa.

Up until his new appointment, Jason Quinn was the financial director at Absa.

The 49-year-old banker will step in as Nedbank chief executive when Brown retires in May 2024.

Nedbank has appointed Absa financial director Jason Quinn as its new CEO. Image supplied

Quinn also served as Absa interim CEO for some time after the resignation of Daniel Mminele, who is now the Nedbank chairperson.

Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Mminele, quipping that the Nedbank chair went back to his old stomping ground to find Brown's replacement.

We're obviously delighted to have secured a candidate of Jason's calibre, with the wealth of experience in banking and financial services that he'll bring to Nedbank to add to the strength of our team. Daniel Mminele, Chair - Nedbank

Mminele outlines what he says was a very thorough selection process, facilitated by a reputable international firm with a strong presence in South Africa.

Candidates - both internal and external - were matched against a success profile for a CEO that the board had developed, he explains.

The Nedbank chair notes that while he knows Quinn well through their previous working relationship at Absa, this neither advantaged nor disadvantaged him as a candidate.

This was a collective board process, which went through the criteria that we had set and assessed his capabilities, his leadership skills... how we think he would fit in in terms of our culture, in terms of being values-driven, and a human-centered leader... Daniel Mminele, Chair - Nedbank

It is against that assessment that Jason emerged as the most suitable candidate to be the next leader of Nedbank. Daniel Mminele, Chair - Nedbank

