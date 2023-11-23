Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 05, 12, 19, 23, 25, 41 B: 15
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 05, 12, 21, 25, 26 B: 46
Lotto Plus 2: 05, 12, 20, 26, 27, 42 B: 47
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Source : www.sxc.hu
