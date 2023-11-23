Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘We have to stay focused on the mission’: Eskom working on 2 year recovery plan South Africa has once again been plunged into stage four loadshedding, as Eskom sits with R63 billion in municipal debt. 23 November 2023 10:19 AM
Cape Town police make R100 million counterfeit goods bust The multi-million rand bust, which was made by police on Wednesday, marked the third of its kind in Bellville in 2023. 23 November 2023 10:16 AM
South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about. 23 November 2023 10:09 AM
View all Local
Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment Parliament’s justice committee said the judges' two written submissions were enough, making it unnecessary for them to appear befo... 23 November 2023 10:59 AM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
View all Politics
Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank The report aims to provide to a better understanding of the impact of crime on South Africa’s economic growth. 23 November 2023 10:07 AM
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and... 23 November 2023 7:01 AM
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield get... 22 November 2023 9:33 PM
View all Business
SCAM ALERT: How to stop Black Friday from becoming a dark December Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, which means scammers will also go out of their way to catch the cons... 23 November 2023 10:09 AM
Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 23 November 2023 5:34 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
View all Sport
Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments The Oscar winner joins actress Melissa Barrera who has also been fired following comments she made about the conflict. 23 November 2023 10:36 AM
Local animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' wins International Emmy Award The animation, produced by Magic Light Pictures, has won the International Emmy for Best Kids' Animation. 23 November 2023 10:22 AM
Happy 31st birthday, 'Pop Chameleon' Miley Cyrus! From Hannah Montana to Flowers - we've seen Cyrus grow up with some of these hits along the way. 23 November 2023 9:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops. 23 November 2023 10:58 AM
Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and an exchange of hostages and prisoners. 23 November 2023 8:17 AM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment

23 November 2023 10:59 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
John Hlophe
Parliament Justice Committee
Nkola Motata

Parliament’s justice committee said the judges' two written submissions were enough, making it unnecessary for them to appear before the it to plead their case as to why they should not be impeached.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's justice committee has refused a request from two embattled high court judges - Nkola Motata and John Hlophe - to appear before it in person to motivate why they should not be removed from the bench.

The committee said their written submissions on two occasions sufficed, and it was not necessary for them to appear.

The African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday, said that they were satisfied that the evidence is enough to recommend to the National Assembly that the judges be impeached.

But the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) came to their defence, appealing to the committee to treat them with ubuntu.

READ MORE:

Motata, a retired Gauteng judge, said for Parliament to remove him would be double jeopardy.

He has already paid a R1 million fine as ordered by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

EFF member of Parliament (MP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane agreed that Motata had been punished enough.

“Why do we have to treat this matter as if we are not dealing with the livelihood of a person? It's just very heartless.”

In his 244-page submission, Hlope noted political interference in JSC processes and wants Parliament to conduct its own inquiry.

But the ANC's Xola Nqola said this was not Parliament's role: “I think we have gotten the satisfactory, factual issues relating to the matter, and I agree we recommend to the National Assembly that Justice Hlophe be removed.”

The ANC and DA would need to vote in favour of the judges' removal to reach the two-thirds threshold for impeachment.


This article first appeared on EWN : Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment




23 November 2023 10:59 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
John Hlophe
Parliament Justice Committee
Nkola Motata

More from Politics

Former Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele. Kopanong Local Municipality/Facebook

Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian'

23 November 2023 11:15 AM

This is after Kopanong African National Congress Mayor Xolani Tseletsele threatened Kalebe Kalebe after he complained about potholes in the municipality on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports

23 November 2023 6:39 AM

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media at the ANCWL's elective conference in Johannesburg on 22 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'

22 November 2023 10:42 AM

In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence, where his children could be seen visibly upset about the confrontation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

21 November 2023 8:32 AM

The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @ewnreporter

Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them

21 November 2023 7:34 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponement of the hearings to 2024 and for a retired judge to be part of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping / Wikimedia Commons: White House

Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals

20 November 2023 12:53 PM

There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC voting station at St Raphael’s Primary School, Athlone during voter registration weekend on 18 to 19 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Lindsay Dentlinger

AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC

20 November 2023 9:16 AM

Michael Hendrickse (Electoral Commission of South Africa in the W Cape) explains how the voter registration weekend went.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eyewitness News has broken down the process of ensuring a smooth registration process ahead of the 2024 national elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Muizenberg beach is SAFE for swimming (there'll be signs when it's not) - City

Local

'Voetsek! Bathong! Yoh! We make LOTS of sounds!' Tyla teaches Americans SA slang

Entertainment

SCAM ALERT: How to stop Black Friday from becoming a dark December

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

4 Free State pupils face disciplinary action following burn-initiation ritual

23 November 2023 1:01 PM

Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian'

23 November 2023 12:38 PM

N2 truck congestion: State must account, says City of uMhlathuze

23 November 2023 12:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA