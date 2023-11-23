



CAPE TOWN - Parliament's justice committee has refused a request from two embattled high court judges - Nkola Motata and John Hlophe - to appear before it in person to motivate why they should not be removed from the bench.

The committee said their written submissions on two occasions sufficed, and it was not necessary for them to appear.

The African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday, said that they were satisfied that the evidence is enough to recommend to the National Assembly that the judges be impeached.

But the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) came to their defence, appealing to the committee to treat them with ubuntu.

Motata, a retired Gauteng judge, said for Parliament to remove him would be double jeopardy.

He has already paid a R1 million fine as ordered by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

EFF member of Parliament (MP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane agreed that Motata had been punished enough.

“Why do we have to treat this matter as if we are not dealing with the livelihood of a person? It's just very heartless.”

In his 244-page submission, Hlope noted political interference in JSC processes and wants Parliament to conduct its own inquiry.

But the ANC's Xola Nqola said this was not Parliament's role: “I think we have gotten the satisfactory, factual issues relating to the matter, and I agree we recommend to the National Assembly that Justice Hlophe be removed.”

The ANC and DA would need to vote in favour of the judges' removal to reach the two-thirds threshold for impeachment.

This article first appeared on EWN : Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment